Cleveland, OH

Skunk steals show during Browns-Buccaneers game

The Browns have mostly stunk up the joint this season, so a skunk becoming the team’s new rally animal is quite the twist. A skunk stole the show in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday during the Browns’ comeback win over the Buccaneers. Fans posted videos and photos of the skunk to social media, trying not to get too close out of apparent fear of getting sprayed. According to the Associated Press, a security guard put a box over the skunk, which later escaped after the Browns tied the game on a touchdown with 32 seconds left in regulation...
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium

Fans of the Cleveland Browns are very aware of the banners on the outside of the stadium. These banners are out there to showcase some of the best players the Browns offer. However, a new banner is now outside First Energy Stadium, showcasing another elite player of theirs. So who...
Deshaun Watson Set to Start for Browns After 11-Game Suspension

Deshaun Watson set to start for Browns after 11-game suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Deshaun Watson will be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Sunday's contest against Watson's former team, the Houston Texans, will be the first time Watson plays...
LIVE AT 7PM! Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The craziness continues this Sunday in Houston as the Browns roll off their Tampa win and welcome Deshaun Watson to the field of play. Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey through the 2022 season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM for OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
Foley makes it official as special teams coordinator

Another Nebraska assistant coach became Twitter official on Wednesday, with Ed Foley changing his Twitter bio to reflect his new job at Nebraska. Foley, who was on Matt Rhule’s staff at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers, will be a special teams coordinator for the Huskers. The 55-year-old...
A Skunk Helps the Browns Rally Past the Bucs

On what could have been Jacoby Brissett's last game as a starter for Cleveland, FirstEnergy Field had a skunk in the stands cheering alongside Browns fans as they got it done vs the Bucs. 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe react to the surprise attendee and discuss what to do if you're ever sprayed by a skunk.
