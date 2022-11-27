Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Landry Locker on possible attendance for Browns - Texans: I don't expect a sellout, I expect a lot of Browns fans honestly
Landry Locker on what to expect for Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston. Expectations for Watson’s first start for the Browns. Locker on why Watson wanted to leave the Texans before the legal issues.
Cleveland Browns sign former Warren Harding standout
Myron Cunningham was originally signed by Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent
Cleveland Browns waive quarterback
The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they’re letting go of one of their quarterbacks.
Skunk steals show during Browns-Buccaneers game
The Browns have mostly stunk up the joint this season, so a skunk becoming the team’s new rally animal is quite the twist. A skunk stole the show in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday during the Browns’ comeback win over the Buccaneers. Fans posted videos and photos of the skunk to social media, trying not to get too close out of apparent fear of getting sprayed. According to the Associated Press, a security guard put a box over the skunk, which later escaped after the Browns tied the game on a touchdown with 32 seconds left in regulation...
How will Deshaun Watson change the Browns’ offense? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com breaks...
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
brownsnation.com
Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium
Fans of the Cleveland Browns are very aware of the banners on the outside of the stadium. These banners are out there to showcase some of the best players the Browns offer. However, a new banner is now outside First Energy Stadium, showcasing another elite player of theirs. So who...
NBC Connecticut
Deshaun Watson Set to Start for Browns After 11-Game Suspension
Deshaun Watson set to start for Browns after 11-game suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Deshaun Watson will be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Sunday's contest against Watson's former team, the Houston Texans, will be the first time Watson plays...
LIVE AT 7PM! Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride
CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The craziness continues this Sunday in Houston as the Browns roll off their Tampa win and welcome Deshaun Watson to the field of play. Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey through the 2022 season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM for OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
Watson face of the franchise but QB1 stays mum
Head coach Kevin Stefanski deflected dismissed questions from the media about Watson’s absence.
247Sports
Deion Sanders: Report about notifying recruits of coaching decision 'not true'
Deion Sanders denied Wednesday on Twitter a report that the Jackson State head football coach had been telling recruits that he would be at a new school by Sunday with the options down to Colorado, USF and Cincinnati. Through Carl Reed, Sanders simply said, "This is not true." Sanders said...
What Browns should expect from Deshaun Watson: Ashley Bastock, Garrett Bush on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Skunk interrupts fans watching Browns take on Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland Browns fans had an unwanted visitor at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as the team took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime.
Foley makes it official as special teams coordinator
Another Nebraska assistant coach became Twitter official on Wednesday, with Ed Foley changing his Twitter bio to reflect his new job at Nebraska. Foley, who was on Matt Rhule’s staff at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers, will be a special teams coordinator for the Huskers. The 55-year-old...
A Skunk Helps the Browns Rally Past the Bucs
On what could have been Jacoby Brissett's last game as a starter for Cleveland, FirstEnergy Field had a skunk in the stands cheering alongside Browns fans as they got it done vs the Bucs. 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe react to the surprise attendee and discuss what to do if you're ever sprayed by a skunk.
