Slide 1 of 12: Jack Ma clashed with Chinese regulators, who then cracked down on his companies Alibaba and Ant Group. Ma, who was once China's richest man, then disappeared from public view. The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that he has been living in Japan for six months. CNBC reported that a source said that Ma was deliberately lying low, and was not missing. Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire founder Alibaba and Ant Group, has reportedly been living in Japan for six months after he disappeared from public view after a Chinese crackdown on his businesses.Ma became the richest man in China through his highly successful companies, as well as a well-known face across China and in the global business world.But China started to cracked down on his empire two years ago when he criticized its regulators, launching an investigation into Alibaba, the e-commerce giant, and halting the IPO of Ant Group, his fintech company.Ma was not seen in public for months, leading to rumors that he was missing, before he made a few appearances and sightings.The Financial Times then reported on Tuesday that he has been living in Japan for six months.Here's a timeline of Ma's rise and fall.Read the original article on Business Insider.

8 HOURS AGO