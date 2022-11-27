ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Sixers vs. Magic game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRU0E_0jOytcLP00
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will finish up their 3-game road trip on Sunday with a rematch with the Orlando Magic, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will be looking to sweep this 2-game mini-series and return home with a 2-1 road trip.

If the Sixers get the same play of Shake Milton and Tobias Harris they have been receiving over the past few games, then they will be in pretty good shape. Milton has been terrific as a starter filling in for James Harden and Tyrese Maxey while Harris has taken his game to another level out on the floor with the team being so short-handed.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 27
  • Time: 6 p.m. EST
  • Location: Amway Center Orlando, FL
  • Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers at Magic notable injuries

Sixers: OUT: Joel Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture), Matisse Thybulle (left ankle tenosynovitis), Jaden Springer (right quad strain)

Magic: OUT: Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Cole Anthony (right internal oblique tear) QUESTIONABLE: Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness), Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia strain), Markelle Fultz (left big toe fracture), Kevon Harris (illness), Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness) PROBABLE: Terrence Ross (illness)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – Shake Milton
  • Guard – De’Anthony Melton
  • Forward – Tobias Harris
  • Forward – PJ Tucker
  • Center – Montrezl Harrell

Orlando Magic

  • Guard – Jalen Suggs (questionable)
  • Guard – Franz Wagner
  • Forward – Paolo Banchero
  • Forward – Bol Bol
  • Center – Mo Bamba

