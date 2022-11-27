Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:. Garbage and Recycling Collection. The winter collection season begins Dec. 5. All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers 2023 giveaway schedule announced
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 a dozen promotional giveaways for the 2023 season. Always a highly-anticipated announcement, fans will see a variety of new items and wearable pieces. The schedule is highlighted by three Bobbleheads, a Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, City Connect merchandise and a Giannis Antetokounmpo...
CBS 58
'Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe' among the events scheduled at the Racine Zoo
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Thanksgiving in the past, the Racine Zoo is getting geared up for events that take place during winter and beyond. From their Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe to registration for next year's summer camp, the zoo plans to offer much to the area.
CBS 58
Exercise caution when decking the halls in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Most can finally agree that now is the time when everyone can show off their holiday spirit. While decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families, experts say that a trip to the emergency room does not need to be a part of the experience.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee's East Side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In the final stop of the first series of 58 Hometowns, Natalie Shephard and crew spent Tuesday, Nov. 29 with big plans: exploring the east side of Milwaukee!. For a taste of what to expect, we were joined by David Smulyan, executive director of East Side...
CBS 58
Rudolph is taking his very shiny nose to the live stage in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Generations of Americans have grown up watching the 1964 television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and this holiday season, Rudolph has hit the live stage in Milwaukee. "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical!" is running from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 at the Marcus Center's Todd...
WISN
Fire seriously damages two Milwaukee homes
MILWAUKEE — A house caught fire Wednesday afternoon near 23rd and Hopkins streets. Gusts of winds aided the fire in spreading next door. Benyell Mathis said the fire started at his home. "Hurt, right away, hurt. I want to cry so bad right now but it's like there's nothing...
2022 flu season considered worst in more than a decade
As the holiday season gets into full swing, health experts say the yuletide cheer might be soured by the spike in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Repertory Theater launches Powering Milwaukee campaign for new complex
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Milwaukee Rep) launched its Powering Milwaukee campaign to raise funds for a new and expanded theater center on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Milwaukee Rep has raised $43 million of its $75 million fundraising goal, according to a press release. The Powering Milwaukee campaign...
spectrumnews1.com
After 59 years, Racine paint shop prepares to say goodbye
RACINE, Wis. — Declaring that someone is an expert isn’t something to be done lightly. However, Barry Sanders has most definitely earned the title when it comes to paint. He has spent much of his life mixing, matching and selling paint out of the family business. Sanders’ father...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Palmolive 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to introduce today's Pet of the Week:. Rachel Hahn with WHS introduced Palmolive, a three-and-a-half-year-old dog with big floppy ears. She is available for adoption at their Milwaukee campus. Hahn also spoke about 'Giving Tuesday,' a...
chicagoconcertreviews.com
“After The Rain,” The Nelsons settle snuggly into sold out multi-media Christmas residency
Musical and actual brothers, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, always had showbiz in their blood as the sons of teen idol Ricky Nelson, along with being the grandchildren of golden age TV stars Ozzie and Harriet. But the twins carved out their own pop and hard rock niche in the 1990s...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling through the area Thursday, Dec. 8
After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome to another edition of Capturing...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
CBS 58
'Let it go, let it go!'; Milwaukee's Skylight Theatre celebrating over 30 of Disney's most iconic songs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A celebration of some of Disney's most famous songs is hitting Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre now through the end of the year. "A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits" is a musical revue featuring 33 beloved songs from 13 of Disney's biggest Broadway shows, including "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast, "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid, "Let It Go" from Frozen, "Circle of Life" from The Lion King and many more.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
