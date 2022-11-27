The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks will try to build off their win over Texas Southern when they face the Seton Hall Pirates in the 2022 Big 12-Big East Battle on Thursday night. Kansas suffered its first loss of the season in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game last week, but it bounced back with a win over Texas Southern on Monday. Seton Hall is riding a two-game losing streak following a disappointing loss to Siena on Sunday.

