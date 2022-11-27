Read full article on original website
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Real Simple
Open-Face Chicken Curry Naan
Yes, this meal is ready in a snap. But that doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavor. This chicken dinner is in fact bursting with fresh, bright, spiced flavors, thanks to red curry paste, fresh lime juice, and serrano chile. A generous dollop of yogurt is stirred in at the end for added richness and creaminess. For perfectly warmed and pliant naan, brush the flatbread with oil and place it in a hot oven until it's warmed and toasted, which takes just a few minutes. Or if you have a gas range, place the naan directly over the flame and flip with tongs until the bread is charred on both sides.
Sheet pan spiced salmon with potatoes and caper chimichurri recipe
Sheet pan salmon and potatoes with caper chimichurri is a simple, easy weeknight dinner recipe.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Chefs share the 6 best and 6 worst foods to buy canned
If you're looking to stock up on canned goods, here are the best and worst ones to buy based on things like cost, flavor, and nutritional value.
EatingWell
Creamy Shrimp & Mushroom Pasta
Heat oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-low heat. Add mushrooms, garlic and rosemary; cook, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms are tender and the garlic is fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cashew mixture, milk and soy sauce. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring frequently, until the sauce has thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add shrimp; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the pasta; cook, stirring constantly, until completely coated in the sauce, about 1 minute. Top with Parmesan and crushed red pepper.
Old Style Pork Chops
Most people don't make pork chops because they always turn out dry. No one wants to bite into a dry piece of sawdust. When prepared properly pork chops are one of my favorite proteins! These garlicky creamy pork chops are smothered in a delicious garlic cream sauce with whole garlic cloves! These chops pack a punch with flavor, they are moist and juicy and best of all quick and easy to make!
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Medjool date, honey and macadamia breakfast loaf recipe by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich
The unique flavour of rich, artisan honey comes through beautifully here and is really worthy of the expense. Together with the Christmassy spicing, it makes a perfect foil for chunks of toffee-sweet medjool dates and buttery macadamia nuts. This makes a really large loaf, and you will therefore need to...
Delish
Sloppy Joe Meatball Bake
Meatballs don’t take the sloppy out of sloppy Joes, they just turn it into a whole new form. Trust us—these little ones are just as delicious as the original ground beef version. Cheesy, hefty, and super-saucy, this skillet dish also comes together in just under an hour, making it the perfect anytime meal.
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Coconut Pie
This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
Delish
Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken
When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
12tomatoes.com
Classic Skillet Pork Tenderloin
Delightfully tender pork with fresh, fragrant garden herbs and a touch of lemon. I love cooking with pork tenderloin. It’s a lean yet still tender cut that can be used in a variety of awesome different methods, from stir frying and roasting to slow cooking and barbecuing. While there is often a temptation to get exotic, a classic skillet pork tenderloin can be the perfect meal for 2-4 people. The pork is juicy and tender yet threaded with subtle flavors from pantry favorite herbs and spices – and takes only 40 minutes to prep, cook and have on the table.
ReddRoxx Recipes: Pepper Steak & Rice
If you're looking for a quick and delicious recipe then this Pepper Steak & Rice recipe is for you! You can add a few ingredients to this recipe to make it Mongolian or Teriyaki style but we'll save that for future recipes. Watch the video and try out the recipe below and let us know in the comments how you loved it, or if you made any tweaks.
Caramel Pecan Upside-Down Cake Delivers a Delicious Spin on a Traditionally Tasty Treat
In my opinion, upside-down cakes are some of the best desserts around. Not only are they fun to make and indulge in, but they also create a much less time-consuming version of some of my favorite layered or topping-heavy desserts. And thanks to Sarah Fennel of Broma Bakery, I may have found a recipe perfect for the holidays and beyond.
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
thecountrycook.net
Brown Sugar Glazed Ham
Cooked to perfection, this Brown Sugar Glazed ham is full of flavor! Brushed with a thick glaze, it comes out so tender and is the perfect holiday centerpiece!. When it comes to a holiday main dish, you absolutely cannot go wrong with this Brown Sugar Glazed Ham. With a delicious glaze that is baked to sticky perfection, there is no lack of flavor when it comes to this recipe! This ham will definitely be the star centerpiece to any of your holiday gatherings. Ham is my personal favorite holiday dish so I take it very seriously. Let me show you step-by-step how to make this beautifully delicious ham!
How to make tomato ketchup and brown sauce – recipe
The perfect present for the classic condiment fan in your life: the richer, more complex flavour of these homemade versions of two much-loved sauces will bring joy to the breakfast table well into the new year. Choose their favourite, or encourage them to expand their culinary horizons by giving them one of each. You never know, you might change their life.
Thomasina Miers’ recipe for linguine with caramelised shallots, parsnips and sage butter
Sweet and earthy parsnips are a staple of British veg patches. They are also easy to prepare and very affordable. Here, sliced into fingers, they make a delicious partner for caramelised shallots cut with salty pancetta and an aromatic pine nut and sage butter. With pasta, they make for a simple, rich and warming sauce that’s perfect for an autumnal weeknight dinner.
Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy - Nana's way
Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.
