Jacksonville, FL

How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars: TV channel, time, stream, odds

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful they can turn around a 3-7 start to the year by finishing the season on a tear after their Week 12 bye.

While a trip to the postseason is more than a little unlikely, the Jaguars can get themselves on the right track if they can pull of an upset of the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens started the year by alternating wins and losses en route to a 3-3 record before ripping off four straight wins, including road wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Jacksonville is a home underdog against the Ravens, although the Jaguars lead the all-time series between the two franchises, 12-10.

Here is how to tune in for the Week 12 matchup in Jacksonville:

Ravens Vs. Jaguars, Week 12

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
  • Kickoff Time: 1 a.m ET
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
  • TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ (local markets), fuboTV (local markets)
  • Commentators: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
  • Odds: Jaguars +3.5, over/under 43.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

