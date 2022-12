Just when you thought the Denver Broncos' supremely disappointing season couldn't possibly get worse, it did, by way of a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on November 27. Fans on Twitter responded with anger over the continued employment of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and no wonder. After all, many Broncos loyalists had started treating Hackett like a fired man walking after the previous week's humiliating defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders — and with the prospect of the playoffs now out of the question, attention is turning to a future that doesn't include Hackett.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO