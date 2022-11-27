ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring City, PA

sanatogapost.com

Spring Valley Y Seeks Special Needs Program Funds

ROYERSFORD PA – Ability programs for children with special needs, offered by the Spring Valley YMCA (at top), are the focus of its fund-raising efforts Tuesday (Nov. 29, 2022) on what is known nationally as “Giving Tuesday.” The annual event is intended to recognize the work of, and financially support, non-profit organizations.
ROYERSFORD, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Health: Hospitals Expand Care to Address Violence at the Source

Text and images by Natalie Kerr. Amy Goldberg would like to be out of work. As surgeon in chief at Temple University Hospital, Goldberg wants to never have another patient come into the trauma unit because of a gunshot wound. That’s why she started Temple Safety Net in 2005.
DAUPHIN, PA
WHYY

‘I’m just in survival mode’: UC Townhomes deadline looms as mother searches for affordable housing

Rasheda Alexander is waiting for her housing search to turn from burden to blessing. She’s no stranger to setbacks and overcoming obstacles, including the 11-month stretch in her early 20s when she was homeless with her then 2-year-old daughter after the end of a bad relationship left them with nowhere to live. Or the freak accident that came shortly afterward that sidelined her for years with unbearable back pain.
HOME, PA
PennLive.com

Philly to unveil its first-ever tiny house village for homeless

Philadelphia will soon unveil its very first tiny house village. The village will be home to the city’s homeless as they transition to permanent residencies. SIMILAR STORIES: Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring. Called Sanctuary Village, PhillyVoice reports how this community—one of two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription

Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Dunkin’ Coffee Fund-Raiser Aids Local Food Banks

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – who operate stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – hope to raise about $200,000 during the holiday season to assist regional food banks during their 12th annual “Roast Hunger” program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Nov. 30, 2022) compilation consists of 12 obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Robert E. Guss, 98, of Limerick and Pottstown, Nov. 28, Schumacher &...
POTTSTOWN, PA
penncapital-star.com

Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid

PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Turnto10.com

'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says

NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies

T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
WFMZ-TV Online

Doylestown doctor gets prison for unlawfully prescribing opioids

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County doctor will spend time in state prison for unlawfully prescribing opioid medications to his patients. Dr. Richard Kondan, 59, was sentenced Monday to 2-6 years in prison and 200 hours of community service, said the county district attorney's office. In March, Kondan entered a...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

