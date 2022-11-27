Read full article on original website
Montgomery County faces growing food insecurity, homelessness
Montgomery County is the second-wealthiest county in Pennsylvania, but officials are shining a spotlight on homelessness and food insecurity as we head into the colder winter months.
Spring Valley Y Seeks Special Needs Program Funds
ROYERSFORD PA – Ability programs for children with special needs, offered by the Spring Valley YMCA (at top), are the focus of its fund-raising efforts Tuesday (Nov. 29, 2022) on what is known nationally as “Giving Tuesday.” The annual event is intended to recognize the work of, and financially support, non-profit organizations.
Health: Hospitals Expand Care to Address Violence at the Source
Text and images by Natalie Kerr. Amy Goldberg would like to be out of work. As surgeon in chief at Temple University Hospital, Goldberg wants to never have another patient come into the trauma unit because of a gunshot wound. That’s why she started Temple Safety Net in 2005.
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas, featuring visits from the Belsnickel at Christmas on the Farm
Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole...
This Bucks County School District Just Entered an Agreement with a Major University
The recent agreement will be of benefit to graduating students of the school district. A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area. Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Commonwealth...
Nicetown’s Zion Annex has sat neglected since 2014. An $11 million renovation aims to bring it back to life
Growing up on Lennox Street, in the shadow of Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia at Broad and Venango, Michael Major spent much of his free time at the Zion Educational Annex. There, he would keep busy with college prep classes, summer day camp, and Boy Scout troop meetings. But since...
‘I’m just in survival mode’: UC Townhomes deadline looms as mother searches for affordable housing
Rasheda Alexander is waiting for her housing search to turn from burden to blessing. She’s no stranger to setbacks and overcoming obstacles, including the 11-month stretch in her early 20s when she was homeless with her then 2-year-old daughter after the end of a bad relationship left them with nowhere to live. Or the freak accident that came shortly afterward that sidelined her for years with unbearable back pain.
Philly to unveil its first-ever tiny house village for homeless
Philadelphia will soon unveil its very first tiny house village. The village will be home to the city’s homeless as they transition to permanent residencies. SIMILAR STORIES: Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring. Called Sanctuary Village, PhillyVoice reports how this community—one of two...
Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription
Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
Officials announce funeral services for 28-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Fire Department released the funeral details for Firefighter John Flood, who they say died from cancer earlier this month. On November 18, The Philadelphia Fire Department announced that Firefighter Flood, 58, died from occupational cancer. Flood, a Northeast Philadelphia native, was a dedicated member of the...
Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline will not seek re-election in 2023
One of Chester County’s commissioners will be throwing in the towel after nearly a decade of service. Michelle Kichline, the lone Republican on the Chester County Board of Commissioners, will not be seeking re-election in 2023. However, she said this should come by no surprise to those who know her ideals.
Dunkin’ Coffee Fund-Raiser Aids Local Food Banks
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – who operate stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – hope to raise about $200,000 during the holiday season to assist regional food banks during their 12th annual “Roast Hunger” program.
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Nov. 30, 2022) compilation consists of 12 obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Robert E. Guss, 98, of Limerick and Pottstown, Nov. 28, Schumacher &...
Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid
PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says
NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used the 2022 data from Niche. The factors used to determine the ranking included the population and median household income.
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies
T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
Doylestown doctor gets prison for unlawfully prescribing opioids
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County doctor will spend time in state prison for unlawfully prescribing opioid medications to his patients. Dr. Richard Kondan, 59, was sentenced Monday to 2-6 years in prison and 200 hours of community service, said the county district attorney's office. In March, Kondan entered a...
