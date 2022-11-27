Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford
As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South. Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes. Showers may arrive before...
Oxford Eagle
Flood advisory in effect until 4:45
The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday. More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon. The Oxford and Lafayette school districts...
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
desotocountynews.com
Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
Bham Now
Ring in the New Year at the Tupelo NYE Party
Just two hours from Birmingham, Tupelo, Mississippi is the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Keep reading for three reasons to plan your trip today. Get ready dance the night away at the Tupelo New Year’s Eve Party. This annual event is returning with a diverse lineup of bands on two different stages in Downtown Tupelo. Held in a safe, secure environment, this party has something for all ages to celebrate the start of 2023:
Human remains found in Lee County woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
tippahnews.com
Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
wcbi.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
Man assaulted after crash that shut down highway in Olive Branch, police say
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — FOX13 has learned new details after a large police presence shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch Monday night. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
Oxford Eagle
Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Mississippi man dead after acquaintance reportedly shoots him inside car
A shooting inside a car in Mississippi left one man dead and another arrested Friday. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Gadarrious Toliver, 23, shot and killed another man while the two were sitting together inside a car on Belmont Road in Panola County. After the shooting, the car...
desotocountynews.com
Second medical cannabis patient seminar planned for Oxford
A total of 12 vendors/dispensaries plus the Mississippi Department of Health presented at the first free seminar. A second one is scheduled in Oxford on Dec. 13. (Courtesy Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance) The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) is pleased to announce that due to local demand, Oxford will host...
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
Comments / 0