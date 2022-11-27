ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MS

hottytoddy.com

Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford

As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South. Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes. Showers may arrive before...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Flood advisory in effect until 4:45

The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday. More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon. The Oxford and Lafayette school districts...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

List of storm shelters in North Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
BATESVILLE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend

The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bham Now

Ring in the New Year at the Tupelo NYE Party

Just two hours from Birmingham, Tupelo, Mississippi is the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Keep reading for three reasons to plan your trip today. Get ready dance the night away at the Tupelo New Year’s Eve Party. This annual event is returning with a diverse lineup of bands on two different stages in Downtown Tupelo. Held in a safe, secure environment, this party has something for all ages to celebrate the start of 2023:
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Lee County woods

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Second medical cannabis patient seminar planned for Oxford

A total of 12 vendors/dispensaries plus the Mississippi Department of Health presented at the first free seminar. A second one is scheduled in Oxford on Dec. 13. (Courtesy Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance) The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) is pleased to announce that due to local demand, Oxford will host...
OXFORD, MS

