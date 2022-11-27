ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally. higher amounts possible with persistent showers or higher. elevations. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. *...
SEATTLE, WA
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-011500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
RENO, NV
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows. 16 to 20. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the. morning. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5...
PENDLETON, OR
Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Monterey Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Monday and early Tuesday for Monterey Bay and the Salinas Valley. Visibility will be limited to less than 1/2 nautical mile, creating hazardous conditions for small craft and inexperienced boaters. Drivers should also use caution on the roadway. The advisory...
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms

MIAMI (AP) — An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had...
KEY WEST, FL
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
OREGON STATE

