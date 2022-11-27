Read full article on original website
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally. higher amounts possible with persistent showers or higher. elevations. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. *...
Graphs show how much snow is forecast to fall on roads in Sierra Nevada
A potent cold front is forecast to slam the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe Basin on Wednesday night into Thursday.
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-011500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows. 16 to 20. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the. morning. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5...
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Monterey Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Monday and early Tuesday for Monterey Bay and the Salinas Valley. Visibility will be limited to less than 1/2 nautical mile, creating hazardous conditions for small craft and inexperienced boaters. Drivers should also use caution on the roadway. The advisory...
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
MIAMI (AP) — An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had...
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
Mauna Loa lava flow could reach major Hawaii highway, officials say
The largest flow is slowly streaming down the northeast slope toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
Southwest suspends some Hawaii flights after Mauna Loa eruption prompts advisory
Check with the airline prior to heading to the airport.
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
