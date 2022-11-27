Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Gov. DeSantis book 'The Courage to Be Free' coming Feb. 28
NEW YORK (AP) — The long-rumored memoir-policy book by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” on Feb. 28. Wednesday’s announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis’ decisive reelection victory and will likely add to speculation that he plans a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Former President Donald Trump has already declared his candidacy and warned DeSantis that he will reveal information “that won’t be very flattering” should the governor oppose him. According to Broadside, DeSantis will cover everything from his childhood to his service in the Iraq War to his years as Florida governor.
wcn247.com
Worker reaches plea deal in election machine tampering case
DENVER (AP) — A former elections manager who allegedly helped a Colorado clerk accused of tampering with voting equipment plans to plead guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. Sandra Brown is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, she intends to plead guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor under the deal, which must be approved by a judge. The deal also requires Brown to sign a “cooperation agreement” but the details of what she would be required to do in weren't known. Her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.
wcn247.com
S. Dakota AG hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general has announced that he has filled a position to coordinate efforts from state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to tackle alarming rates of Indigenous people going missing or having their deaths remain unsolved. The attorney general’s office has put a new focus on crimes against Native American people, recently hiring two women to address problems Vargo described as interrelated: human trafficking and missing or murdered Indigenous people. The state’s Native American communities suffer from crisis-level rates of people going missing or killed. Currently, 57% of people who are listed in the attorney general’s database of missing people are Native American.
wcn247.com
Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Construction has begun on an underground electrical transmission line that will bring Canadian hydropower to New York City as part of an effort to make the Big Apple less reliant on fossil fuels. State officials announced the start of construction Wednesday on the Champlain Hudson Power Express. Once complete, the line will stretch 339 miles (546 kilometers) through New York state to deliver power produced by the company Hydro-Québec. Authorities project the line will deliver enough clean energy to power more than one million homes while also cutting carbon emissions by 37 million metric tons.
wcn247.com
NYC public employees among 19 accused of pandemic aid fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — Nineteen people including 17 New York City and New York state public employees have been charged in a federal complaint with submitting fraudulent applications for funds intended to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic. Prosecutors say the accused listed themselves as owners of businesses that in some cases did not exist in their applications for funds through the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and Paycheck Protection Program. The defendants were charged Wednesday with wire fraud, and nine were also charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. One defendant was charged with aggravated identity theft. Information on their attorneys wasn’t immediately available.
wcn247.com
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear and grief after murders
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, cramming for finals and looking forward to winter break. But on Wednesday a little less than half the students appear to have switched to online classes after four of their classmates were brutally murdered. Blaine Eckles is the university's dean of students. He hopes candlelight vigils set to be held across the state tonight will offer some temporary comfort amid grief and fear. The murders remain unsolved, and police have not yet named a person of interest in the case. Idaho Gov. Brad Little is directing $1 million in emergency funds toward the investigation, and the FBI has 44 agents assigned.
wcn247.com
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls have been unsealed by an Indiana judge. The decision Tuesday allows for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor after 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen, of Delphi, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 28. He was charged with two counts of murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
wcn247.com
Terrell Owens says man he punched at CVS threatened him, fan
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Retired NFL star Terrell Owens said a fight caught on camera in which he punched a man in a CVS parking lot was the result of an “aggressor” threatening him and a fan he was talking to at the California store. Owens told The Associated Press in a statement he acted in self-defense Saturday when the man “made offensive gestures and threatening statements” to him and a fan. Owens said the man “swung at me first” before he “felt obligated to prevent the aggressor from becoming more violent.” TMZ first reported the fight and published a witness’ video. It was unclear Wednesday whether police were called to the scene.
Comments / 0