Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn resident Florence Huebner turns 105
Florence Huebner celebrated her 105th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 27, with two daughters, Denise and Mollie, and sons-in-laws Jeff and Barry, at Solstice Senior Living in Auburn. Residents and staff made her feel like a queen. Florence was presented with a certificate from Auburn Mayor Pro Tem Alice Dowdin Calvillo, and she enjoyed lunch and her favorite dessert – pumpkin pie – with her family.
goldcountrymedia.com
Word on the Street: Holiday time in Lincoln
Whether it’s attending a parade, spending time with family or nothing at all, some Lincoln residents shared their plans for the holiday season. Public views and opinions expressed in the Word on the Street segments are of those featured and do not necessarily reflect the views of Lincoln News Messenger.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bernard J. Meleski 10/30/1930 - 11/18/2022
Bernard Joseph Meleski, slipped away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on November 18, 2022, at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his adoring wife Theresa, who he was happily married to for 69 years. Together they were blessed with seven children (five girls and two boys) 17 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren.
Round-up: Sacramento-area venues are stoking hot sounds against cold winds
The winter chill is here, but there are plenty of warm, sonically sensational spaces to head into as the Capital Region’s music scene heats up: Illuminated marquees from Downtown Sacramento to the hills of Grass Valley are previewing how the frigid nights will be countered by the fire of live performance. That includes dates showcasing rock, roots-Americana, country, folk and high-energy cover music. Below are a few upcoming highlights for December.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rebel Rosie at the SPCA for too long
Rebel Rosie, a sweet, happy almost 5-year-old Shepherd mix, has been at the SPCA since Aug. 4 and needs a forever family. She loves to get attention and play with her toys. Rebel Rosie should be the only dog in her new home. During a SPCA Fall Fur Me Promo, Rebel Rosie’s adoption fee is only $25. For more information about adopting Rebel Rosie, call Placer SPCA at 916-782-7722 or visit placerspca.org.
KCRA.com
Family-owned Sacramento sports bar becomes gathering spot for World Cup soccer fans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loud cheers echoed inside Henry's Lounge in midtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning as more than 100 soccer fans celebrated a World Cup win for the United States in the match-up against Iran. "It was amazing. I wish she was here to see it," said Henry's Lounge...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Soroptimist of American River seeks 400 gifts for kids through 'angel' project
Since 1990, local Soroptimist clubs have been adorning trees in the Auburn business community with cardboard angels with the wishes of children. Trees are located at U.S. Bank (North Auburn), Depoe Bay coffee, Kiwanis See’s Candy Sales (Raley’s shopping center), First US Community Credit Union, Umpqua Bank (Auburn Folsom), River Valley Bank, Lyon Real Estate (Grass Valley Highway) and Roper’s Jewelers (North Auburn).
activenorcal.com
WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog
While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
"The most exciting call I've ever taken": Sacramento-area dispatcher helps deliver Thanksgiving baby
SACRAMENTO — "No call is routine." That's the case with police and firefighters, but it also applies to dispatchers.For one Sacramento-area dispatcher, a Thanksgiving shift turned into a special delivery that no one saw coming.Marissa Wittmann thought her night shift would be spent fielding lots of calls about turkey troubles over the holiday."I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight?' And we all kind of giggled," she said.And in the wee hours after meals wrapped up, a woman dialed dispatch with more than just indigestion."I think the first thing she said was, 'I think I'm...
Sacramento Observer
Colour Of Music Leaves Thousands Spellbound
Me’Lisa James was brought to tears the first time she saw an all-Black orchestra. “It was a healing process for me,” James, 32, said. “Growing up, I was the weird Black kid that played the clarinet. It’s very rare to see Black classical musicians.”. James was...
goldcountrymedia.com
Grazing with Gary: Oh, fuuuuuddddgggge - Here are 4 recipes for the candy, even sugar free
Here we are, ready to start the 12th month of the year, and that means it is Christmas time. I hope all of you had a fabulous Thanksgiving, survived Black Friday and spent lots of money on Small Business Saturday. Now I hope you continue to shop local and support all of our shops in Auburn.
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
goldcountrymedia.com
Downtown Lincoln busy Saturday with holiday festivities
Here’s a lineup of some activities to check out before, during and after the Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade on Saturday. Attitudes Salon will host a Christmas marketplace from 8 a.m. to noon at 595 McBean Park Drive. Vendors include Lincoln Sweers, Nana’s Tamales, Bird’s Nest Creations, KD Glass, G&M Boutique, Fun Lady Quilting and more.
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
Police agencies warn about ‘porch pirates,’ offer tips to prevent package theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As online shopping increases during the holiday season, law agencies in the Sacramento area warn community members about “porch pirates” —thieves that take packages dropped off at homes— and offer tips on how to prevent this from happening. On Cyber Monday, the Placerville Police Department offered the following tips to prevent […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Rain threatens upcoming parade
Rain could spoil plans for the Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade on Saturday. “In 2019, we had to cancel the parade,'' said Joshua Armstrong from the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. “There were clear skies the whole day. Then it started pouring around five o’clock. The weather cleared soon after so we’re being very conscious this time about not just blatantly canceling things. I’m hoping Santa delivers a clear sky.”
Comments / 0