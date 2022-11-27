Read full article on original website
Carriage company bringing Christmas cheer to downtown Rock Springs
Rock Springs, Wyoming – As the holiday approaches, community members enjoying the downtown area of Rock Springs can count on seeing a team of big horses pulling a carriage and offering free rides courtesy of the Rock Springs Downtown/Urban Renewal Agency. Rides times are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through December 17th and are available on a first come first serve basis.
Man stops to help an accident that happened on I-80 yesterday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook page, at approximately 2:59 p.m. yesterday, November 28, 2022, the Green River Fire Department was paged to an accident at mile marker 82, I-80 westbound. It was reported as a pickup that lost control on icy roads and flipped, lying upside down in the median. Upon arrival, the GRFD found that there were still occupants in the vehicle.
Oscar Tellefson (April 15, 1930 – November 27, 2022)
Oscar Tellefson, 92, passed away November 27, 2022, peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, WY after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Mt of Olives Lutheran Church, 2916 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY.
Green River was not the original county seat of Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The back-and-forth story of Sweetwater County, Wyoming’s two county seats – South Pass City and Green River – is the subject of a new article on the website of the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River said today.
Robert E. Loshonkohl (December 12, 1957 – November 24, 2022)
Robert E. Loshonkohl, 64, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following cremation; no services will be held at his request.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 28 – November 29, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Rock Springs Main Street/URA seeks input for strategic plan
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to host a community workshop for the Downtown Revitalization Roadmap™ project. This process empowers communities to give new life to historic downtowns, broaden their local economy, and engage people and businesses in new ways. The workshop will take place on Thursday, December 8th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar (507 Broadway St). Open to the public, individuals from the community are welcome to drop by anytime during the open house to provide feedback on the future of Downtown Rock Springs.
Michael May (June 19, 1969 — November 19, 2022)
Michael May, 53, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs. Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.
Maryellen Tuttle (November 10, 1945 – November 27, 2022)
Maryellen Tuttle, 77, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
Suspect Sought In Wyoming Auto Parts Theft Case
Police in Rock Springs are looking for a suspect in a theft from an auto parts store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post says the man shown in the above photo was involved in a recent theft from NAPA Auto Parts in Rock Springs.
Theodore Coet (August 10, 1926 – November 15, 2022)
Theodore (Ted) Coet, 96, died peacefully on November 15, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Pamela Jelaca (February 5, 1950 – November 26, 2022)
Pamela Jelaca, 72, peacefully passed away while surrounded by family at her home on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Cancer Survivorship Support Group Meets Tomorrow
The Wyoming Cancer Resource Center invites anyone with a cancer diagnosis to join the Cancer Survivorship Support Group held at Elements Wellness Center, located at 120 Winston Drive in Rock Springs, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday. The group meets the first Thursday of every month. For more...
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Lilly, Carmela and Daisy
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Lilly. Hi...
