ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
itrwrestling.com

The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE

Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
itrwrestling.com

Ronda Rousey Calls Out Justin Bieber For Awful Attitude During Live Interview

Ronda Rousey is riding high in WWE this year. After returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey has been on an impressive streak of performances, capped off by her current reign as Smackdown Women’s Championship. The spotlight has been briefly removed from her on-screen performances, however, in favour of...
itrwrestling.com

Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Prior To WWE Return

Prior to her Survivor Series return, Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
itrwrestling.com

Dwayne Johnson Accused Of Lying About His Insane New Diet

Dwayne Johnson is known for a few things. Some people know him for his successful career in professional wrestling. Others will know him for his successful career in Hollywood. Perhaps most of all, however, Johnson is known for being extremely physically fit. One look at Johnson’s Instagram will tell you...
itrwrestling.com

Austin Theory Shows Off His Incredible Ten-Year Body Transformation

Austin Theory has had quite the year in 2022. He won his first United States Championship back in April when he defeated Finn Balor only to lose the title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. However, his luck would turn when he was entered as a surprise eighth member in the men’s Money in the Bank match later that night at the behest of Vince McMahon, who took a special interest in the star after he stole the then-Chairman’s Cleopatra’s Egg at the 2021 Survivor Series. Theory was ultimately victorious in becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Believes They’re Being Set Up To Face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for well over 800 days and has been recognised as the Undisputed Champion since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. It’s a run of dominance that is almost unparalleled in the modern era, and has seen the star defeat Hall of Famers, former World Champions and some of the very best that the world has to offer.
itrwrestling.com

Black Friday WWE SmackDown Ratings – November 25th, 2022

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus take on The Usos in the main event with both teams vying to secure the advantage for their respective teams inside WarGames. In the end, McIntyre and Sheamus scored a surprising victory over the WWE Tag Team Champions, ensuring that their team would have the coveted advantage.
itrwrestling.com

Ric Flair Seemingly Open To Competing In 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble

Ric Flair parted ways with WWE in August 2021 after requesting his release. The WWE Hall of Famer hadn’t appeared on television since that February of that year when his storyline with Lacey Evans came to an abrupt end when she announced she was pregnant with her second child.
itrwrestling.com

Sasha Banks Provides Training Update Amidst WWE Return Rumours

Sasha Banks provides an update on her eventual return to the ring as her WWE hiatus continues. Sasha hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since she and Naomi walked out of the company during WWE Raw on Monday, May 16, 2022. With each passing month, Sasha Banks has kept busy...
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Slammed Over “Disrespectful” Gimmick Rip-Off

On the November 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Sarah Logan returned to WWE television for the first time since making a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Logan made her big comeback alongside The Viking Raiders. Vignettes and promo packages had been featuring on SmackDown for a number...
itrwrestling.com

Bianca Belair Potentially Heading For WrestleMania Showdown With Former Champion

Bianca Belair has held the Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Their rivalry had begun at SummerSlam in 2021, and continued until the summer spectacular in 2022. During this period, Belair has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and a huge favourite. Meanwhile,...
itrwrestling.com

Quill Gargano Makes WWE ‘Debut’, Gets The Official Triple H Point

Quill Gargano is on the fast track to WWE Superstardom. Second-generation performers are not a rarity in modern wrestling but Quill Gargano, the son of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, appears to be getting a head start on most of his contemporaries. Dubbed “Baby Wrestling” by the internet, Quill, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy