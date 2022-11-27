What channel is San Francisco 49ers game today vs. Saints? (11/27/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12

Read full article on original website
Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
NFL analyst snubs Eagles’ Jalen Hurts with MVP race prediction
Well, he’s getting it done for his team. The young quarterback led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers with 157 rushing yards on 16 carries while throwing 153 yards for two touchdowns. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But is this...
Ex-Eagles receiver fights heckler while trying to play peacemarker, report says
Don’t mess with Terrell Owens. That’s advice most would follow when it comes to the 6′3 former wide receiver. But one aggressor took his chances Sunday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens stopped into a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday night where he...
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Can anybody stop Eagles? Remaining schedule isn’t exactly terrifying (especially if they make this fix)
PHILADELPHIA — Go ahead, be cautious ... but it doesn’t really suit you, does it?. When your co-workers start shopping for Cyber Monday Super Bowl packages, tell them that you won’t be a party to any possible jinx. Walk around your house and office, repeating to yourself, “On any given Sunday … on any given Sunday …”
Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player
The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
Giants get help before Commanders game: 3 players designated to return from injured reserve
The Giants on Monday designated three players to return from injured reserve — outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson. All three could — emphasis on that word — help the Giants in Sunday’s massively important home game against the Commanders.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown had a horrible Thanksgiving holiday
A.J. Brown did not have a happy Thanksgiving. The Philadelphia Eagles receiver said he fell ill with a stomach bug so bad that he lost seven pounds and popped a blood vessel in his eye from vomiting. He had missed that day’s practice because of the sickness. BUY EAGLES...
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Giants injury update: Daniel Bellinger could face Commanders, but what about Evan Neal?
The Giants could get an important offensive weapon back for Sunday’s critical home game against the Commanders. Before Tuesday’s practice, coach Brian Daboll said he’s “optimistic” that rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will return this week. (The Giants don’t have to release their first Week 13 injury report until Wednesday.)
Updated NFL playoff picture after Steelers beat Colts: Eagles, Chiefs in control; Giants, Jets in wild card mix
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 12 in the NFL. As of right now, all four NFC East teams are on course to qualify for the playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per NFL PR: “Each of the...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett praised for Steelers’ game-winning TD vs. Colts
A big night for Kenny Pickett. It was the fourth quarter Monday night and the Pittsburgh Steelers were third and goal trailing the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. Then, Pickett made a call that secured the victory for his team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to Pro Football...
NFL Week 13 picks: Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots Thursday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills visit quarterback Mac Jones, head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon...
Giants’ injury report: Azeez Ojulari’s return could spark pass rush | Nick Gates update
The Giants are expecting plenty of reinforcements Sunday against the Washington Commanders after playing shorthanded because of injuries in their 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. One of the most welcome additions will likely be a guy who has not played since Week 4 against the Chicago...
Big 12 Championship tickets: The cheapest tickets available for TCU vs. Kansas State football game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Kansas State Wildcats meet the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 (12/3/2022) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans can watch the Kansas State vs. TCU game for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. The game, which starts at 12 p.m. ET, can be seen on ABC.
Giants vs. Commanders tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants’ Week 13 game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Washington Commanders meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL NFC Week 13 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to purchase tickets to the game can...
Ex-Eagles quarterbacks praise Jalen Hurts’ ability to run: ‘He’s very smart’
Jalen Hurts has headlined the Eagles’ journey to 10-1, and Philadelphia fans are feeling good heading into Week 13. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what is it about Hurts that has made him successful this year? Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb gave his take on...
