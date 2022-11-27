ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Spun

Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season

Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
New York Post

Here’s how much money the Yankees have offered Aaron Judge

The Yankees’ current offer to Aaron Judge would give him the highest annual salary for a position player in the history of baseball. Judge has an offer “in the neighborhood” of $300 million over eight years to remain in The Bronx, according to ESPN, which added the Yankees could offer more based on what the San Francisco Giants do. The 30-year-old Judge, who was named the 2022 AL MVP after a historic season, met with the Giants last week. Mike Trout currently has the highest average annual salary among position players at $35.5 million a season. Max Scherzer has the highest of any player at $43.3 million a year after signing his historic deal with the Mets last year. Judge broke Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting 62 home runs this year, adding 131 RBIs and 133 runs while slashing .311/.425/.686. The outfielder turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the 2022 season began. While things have mostly been slow regarding the top MLB free agents, things could pick up starting Sunday when the Winter Meetings begin in San Diego.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals

The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?

The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, Anaheim Angels owner Arte Moreno, Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng, Minnesota Twins president Dave St. Peter and Chicago White Sox executive vice president Ken Williams. Three media members/historians are on the committee: longtime statistical analyst Steve Hirdt of Stats Perform, La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Neal and Slusser are past presidents of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
NJ.com

NJ.com

