nittanysportsnow.com
NSN Bowl Projections: Penn State’s Bowl Situation isn’t any Clearer
Welcome to Nittany Sports Now’s bowl projections. Last week we mentioned how ‘The Game’ would change everything. Well … it did and then so did Texas A&M beating LSU and South Carolina beating another team in orange, Clemson. Michigan thumped Ohio State to bump the Buckeyes...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates
Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Offers Pair of 2023 Offensive Lineman
Penn State has offered a pair of 2023 offensive lineman recently with three-star Christopher Andre Otto (6-foot-5, 285-pounds) and Sean Dugery (6-foot-4, 285-pounds). Otto is an offensive tackle from Key West, Florida and is currently a three-star recruit on all major outlets 247Sports, Rivals and On3. Penn State is his 22nd offer and he’s taken an official visit to Stanford already. He is currently being projected by all three outlets to go to Florida State.
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s 3-and-Out: On to Bowl Prep for Penn State
Penn State went undefeated in trophy games this season when they took down Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. This time it was the Land-Grant Trophy that was secured and will be displayed near the Governor’s Victory Bell somewhere within the Lasch Building. 1862 followers, my favorite number!...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 8: Closing the Regular Season on a High Note
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s victory over Michigan State as well as the chaos involving the top-10 in...
Onward State
Your ‘Farewell To Beaver Stadium’ Playlist
Penn State football closed out its 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The victory brought home the Land-Grant Trophy and secured Penn State’s first 10-win season since 2019. While the Nittany Lions set their sights on a bowl game, fans are mourning the...
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after finishing the season 10-2?
The Nittany Lions are projected to go to a major bowl game.
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Trinity looks to take down a titan in PIAA Class 2A semifinals
YORK, Pa. — Trinity continued its magical postseason run last weekend with a 35-17 come-from-behind victory over Executive Education Charter in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. But the Shamrocks might need more than magic to defeat their next opponent in the semifinals. They face one of the most dominant...
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
Power outage causes traffic issues in section of State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage in Patton Township has knocked out power and caused traffic issues on North Atherton Street, Centre County 911 reports. According to dispatch, power and traffic lights are out from around Valley Vista Drive to Woodcrest Street on North Atherton Street in Patton Township. First responders are in […]
PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
High-speed chase from Centre County ends with NC man jailed on 3rd DUI, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A chase where a North Carolina man hit speeds over 100 mph has led to jail time and a third DUI, according to court documents. Jordan Wolfmeyer, 31, led state police on a chase that at one point had him hit up to 130 miles per hour, in a 2000 tan […]
Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
Power restored in Patton Township after hourslong outage affected Atherton traffic lights
More than 1,700 West Penn Power customers lost power at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
