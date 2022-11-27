ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates

Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Offers Pair of 2023 Offensive Lineman

Penn State has offered a pair of 2023 offensive lineman recently with three-star Christopher Andre Otto (6-foot-5, 285-pounds) and Sean Dugery (6-foot-4, 285-pounds). Otto is an offensive tackle from Key West, Florida and is currently a three-star recruit on all major outlets 247Sports, Rivals and On3. Penn State is his 22nd offer and he’s taken an official visit to Stanford already. He is currently being projected by all three outlets to go to Florida State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Prugar’s 3-and-Out: On to Bowl Prep for Penn State

Penn State went undefeated in trophy games this season when they took down Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. This time it was the Land-Grant Trophy that was secured and will be displayed near the Governor’s Victory Bell somewhere within the Lasch Building. 1862 followers, my favorite number!...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 8: Closing the Regular Season on a High Note

Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s victory over Michigan State as well as the chaos involving the top-10 in...
Onward State

Your ‘Farewell To Beaver Stadium’ Playlist

Penn State football closed out its 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The victory brought home the Land-Grant Trophy and secured Penn State’s first 10-win season since 2019. While the Nittany Lions set their sights on a bowl game, fans are mourning the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Power outage causes traffic issues in section of State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage in Patton Township has knocked out power and caused traffic issues on North Atherton Street, Centre County 911 reports. According to dispatch, power and traffic lights are out from around Valley Vista Drive to Woodcrest Street on North Atherton Street in Patton Township. First responders are in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy