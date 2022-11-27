The best soccer player in the state of New Jersey rested her eyes 35,000 feet in the air last month and as her flight continued its path from India to the United States after the U-17 World Cup, she allowed herself to dream. Melina Rebimbas had all the time in the world to think about her return to the field for Rutgers Prep.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO