Who returns to Rutgers next season? A look at eligibility and the final redshirt tracker

Lets preface this by stealing a quote from Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. When it comes to knowing what’s going on in a person’s head nobody really knows. He said that when asked whether he anticipates redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt, his team’s starting quarterback the last five games, will be on the roster next season following Saturday’s season-ending loss to Maryland.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions

A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cool facts about Ajani Sheppard, Rutgers’ latest quarterback coup

Rutgers made a splash on Tuesday after flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27. Sure, Sheppard is one heck of a high school quarterback, but does he have any preexisting ties to Rutgers? How long has he played quarterback, and what is he best at? Will he arrive in January?
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cross-country: Elizabeth’s Reguinho commits to Louisville

Every kid who plays a sport dreams of taking their talents to the next level and competing for a Division 1 school, and Elizabeth’s Lucas Reguinho, a cross-country and track star, becomes yet another runner from the Garden State to realize this dream. Reguinho opted to commit to the...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Times of Trenton girls soccer honors, 2022

MORGAN KOTCH SETS SCHOOL RECORD, LEADS PENNINGTON TO ALL THE TROPHIES. After Morgan Kotch burst onto the Times Area girls soccer scene in 2021 with 28 goals and nine assists in her sophomore year for the Mercer County Tournament champions (including game-winning goals in all four tournament games), the hype heading into 2022 was off the charts.
TRENTON, NJ
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Hunterdon County Democrat girls soccer honors, 2022

Reagan Schubach wanted to leave a legacy during her time in the Hunterdon Central girls soccer program. She certainly left no doubt that she will be remembered for a long time. Coming into her senior year, Schubach had already broken Hunterdon Central’s single-season goal record and the all-time program goal...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Gauging the market for Yankees, Mets free-agent pitchers

Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees have seen some pitchers hit the free agent market this offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan evaluated the market for some free agent pitchers. He reports that right-hander Chris Bassitt has behind the seens action,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
