Rutgers joins race for N.J. OL Nick Oliveira as Luke Fickell swaps Bearcats for Badgers
College football recruiting never sleeps. Especially when college coaches are offered better jobs in better conferences, and jump ship, while players, who are often left holding the bag, are expected to never change their minds. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) offensive lineman Nick Oliveira is back on the market, and...
Who returns to Rutgers next season? A look at eligibility and the final redshirt tracker
Lets preface this by stealing a quote from Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. When it comes to knowing what’s going on in a person’s head nobody really knows. He said that when asked whether he anticipates redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt, his team’s starting quarterback the last five games, will be on the roster next season following Saturday’s season-ending loss to Maryland.
Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions
A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
Ahead of Big East-Big 12 Battle, Bill Self says ‘Seton Hall is capable of giving us a lot of problems’
Bill Self isn’t taking Seton Hall lightly. Heading into a showdown with the Pirates on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle (9 p.m., ESPN), the head coach of the reigning national champions is saying all the right things.
Cool facts about Ajani Sheppard, Rutgers’ latest quarterback coup
Rutgers made a splash on Tuesday after flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27. Sure, Sheppard is one heck of a high school quarterback, but does he have any preexisting ties to Rutgers? How long has he played quarterback, and what is he best at? Will he arrive in January?
Here are the 5 players Rutgers must keep out of the transfer portal
As Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has noted: It’s a new age of college football. Anything can happen. That’s especially true when it comes to players entering the transfer portal. The frenzied free agency-like shuffle officially starts Dec. 5, and that puts the pressure on Rutgers to not only...
Ex-Eagles quarterbacks praise Jalen Hurts’ ability to run: ‘He’s very smart’
Jalen Hurts has headlined the Eagles’ journey to 10-1, and Philadelphia fans are feeling good heading into Week 13. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what is it about Hurts that has made him successful this year? Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb gave his take on...
Eagles’ Jordan Davis gets closer to returning after injury landed him on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been rehabbing with the team’s medical and training staff, trying to work his way back on the field to complete his first season in the NFL. With a move the Eagles made Wednesday, it appears Davis is getting closer to being on the field again after an ankle injury sidelined him.
Rutgers Prep’s Melina Rebimbas is the Girls Soccer Player of the Year for 2022
The best soccer player in the state of New Jersey rested her eyes 35,000 feet in the air last month and as her flight continued its path from India to the United States after the U-17 World Cup, she allowed herself to dream. Melina Rebimbas had all the time in the world to think about her return to the field for Rutgers Prep.
Cross-country: Elizabeth’s Reguinho commits to Louisville
Every kid who plays a sport dreams of taking their talents to the next level and competing for a Division 1 school, and Elizabeth’s Lucas Reguinho, a cross-country and track star, becomes yet another runner from the Garden State to realize this dream. Reguinho opted to commit to the...
Final Field Hockey Top 30, 2022: Champs are crowned and that’s a wrap
The 2022 season ended in style in Bordentown. A total of five teams were crowned state champions and two of them earned their prize in thrilling fashion, doing so in overtime.
Field Hockey: Final group and conference rankings for 2022
Florence at Northern Burlington Field Hockey — FINAL CONFERENCE RANKINGS, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Times of Trenton girls soccer honors, 2022
MORGAN KOTCH SETS SCHOOL RECORD, LEADS PENNINGTON TO ALL THE TROPHIES. After Morgan Kotch burst onto the Times Area girls soccer scene in 2021 with 28 goals and nine assists in her sophomore year for the Mercer County Tournament champions (including game-winning goals in all four tournament games), the hype heading into 2022 was off the charts.
No. 8 Northern Highlands vs. No. 13 Millville: Group 4 football final preview
Years in the making, the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group Championships for public schools are set for this weekend. High school football fans throughout the state have been eagerly waiting for this moment, the chance to finally crown state champions in each of the five groups.
Likely Brandon Nimmo suitor can’t win a bidding war for Mets’ free agent, beat reporter says
The question is: who doesn’t want Brandon Nimmo?. The New York Mets center fielder has reportedly been a hot commodity since hitting free agency. And one of the first teams the 29-year-old had been linked to was the Colorado Rockies. It seemed like a logical landing spot for the Wyoming native.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom rumors: Another AL East team in the mix | Latest updates, buzz
A new day brings with it a new team jumping into the mix for free-agent ace Jacob deGrom. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that “According to league sources, the Tampa Bay Rays -- true to their policy of practicing due diligence on every big free agent, even if they don’t end up as a match -- have spoken with deGrom’s camp.”
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
Hunterdon County Democrat girls soccer honors, 2022
Reagan Schubach wanted to leave a legacy during her time in the Hunterdon Central girls soccer program. She certainly left no doubt that she will be remembered for a long time. Coming into her senior year, Schubach had already broken Hunterdon Central’s single-season goal record and the all-time program goal...
Gauging the market for Yankees, Mets free-agent pitchers
Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees have seen some pitchers hit the free agent market this offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan evaluated the market for some free agent pitchers. He reports that right-hander Chris Bassitt has behind the seens action,...
