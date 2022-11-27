Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings Chasing Eagles for No. 1 Seed, 49ers Making Push for 2nd
The Vikings need to make up two games over the final six weeks to pass Philadelphia.
Ex-Eagles receiver fights heckler while trying to play peacemarker, report says
Don’t mess with Terrell Owens. That’s advice most would follow when it comes to the 6′3 former wide receiver. But one aggressor took his chances Sunday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens stopped into a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday night where he...
Could Cowboys offer Odell Beckham Jr. multi-year deal?
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a playmaker, and Odell Beckham Jr., the top one available on the market, is making his way to Dallas for a visit in the coming days.
Mystery illness in Bills locker room could affect Thursday's game vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills may not be at full strength for Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots, as they have been dealing with an illness that has knocked several players out of practice this week.
Richard Sherman Calls Jets’ Mike White a ‘Franchise Quarterback’
The former cornerback has seen enough to make the declaration.
Stephen Jones says Cowboys must clean up penalty issues
The Dallas Cowboys have themselves a penalty problem, and after their win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Stephen Jones has had just about enough of it.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
NBC Sports
Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads
Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams with 2024 season
After the drama that the Grandaddy of them All, the Rose Bowl, could stand in the way of a College Football Playoff expansion, a deal was worked out. Starting with the 2024, there will be a 12-team College Football Playoff. Per ESPN, which broke the news:. A source told ESPN...
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
Giants vs. Commanders tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants’ Week 13 game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Washington Commanders meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL NFC Week 13 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to purchase tickets to the game can...
Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury
Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team
One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
atozsports.com
Pats win nearly impossible if the Bills can pull off 1 stat
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Patriots. With the season well underway, the Bills are looking for their first divisional victory. Say what you want about the lackluster offense and injuries piling up, the Bills control their own destiny. Furthermore, comparing seasons, the Bills are...
At least 2 teams chasing ex-Yankees pitcher
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.): Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, “Dodgers in agreement with free-agent right-hander Shelby Miller, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Yankees signed Miller in March and invited him to big-league spring training as the 32-year-old moved to the...
