TINTON FALLS, NJ – Police in Tinton Falls are asking the person who initially found Madona, a service dog to come forward and return her to her rightful owner. According to police, a good Samaritan found Madonna wearing a pink harness near Ocean Avenue and Ludlow Avenue in Spring Lake. Despite being microchipped, Madonna's owner was unable to be contacted at the time of her disappearance. After being released back to the good Samaritan, Madonna was advised to be taken to the SPCA or Humane Society. Unfortunately, this did not happen. Police said security footage is still being reviewed, and

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO