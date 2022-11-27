ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Dorann Weber
3d ago

It's so unfortunate and what a tragedy. But I wonder why the 2 occupants didn't try to save their friend out of the car and just went to safety. The officers were able to wade in the marsh, meaning that the occupants could have stood up in the water and helped him out of the car.

