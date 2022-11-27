Read full article on original website
Dorann Weber
3d ago
It's so unfortunate and what a tragedy. But I wonder why the 2 occupants didn't try to save their friend out of the car and just went to safety. The officers were able to wade in the marsh, meaning that the occupants could have stood up in the water and helped him out of the car.
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Man run over multiple times, killed, after fight in Old Bridge, NJ, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — A 36-year-old man was run over multiple times by the same vehicle after a fight in a business park parking lot, according to authorities. Jason Freeman, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Now the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is trying to find out who's...
Canadian teen charged in pair of N.J. swatting incidents, cops say
A 14-year-old from Canada has been charged in two swatting incidents earlier this month in Toms River, officials said Tuesday. Officers were called to Toms River Intermediate East after being altered to a threat received by the school on Nov. 21, Toms River police said in a statement. The school...
Video Shows Car Overturning In Route 9 Crash
HOWELL – Authorities are currently investigating a major crash on Route 9 in Howell that was caught on video yesterday. In the video, a car is seen driving on the shoulder then running a red light. Afterwards the car drives up on the median and flips over. Police have...
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
News 12
Seaside Heights police officers make shocking water rescue on Thanksgiving
Two Seaside Heights police officers were in the right place at the right time to rescue a lost dog. A Chihuahua named Gazelle went missing on Thanksgiving Day. “My wife was cooking. [Gazelle] became very afraid of the fire alarm – smoke alarm – and she was hiding behind the couch, going in the chairs. First chance she had when the door was cracked open – she’s only 7 pounds – she went right through it,” says the dog’s owner Rick McDonnell.
Cops ID man killed when his car flipped and caught fire in N.J. intersection
Police have identified a 37-year-old man killed when his vehicle overturned and caught fire in Monmouth County early Wednesday. Islam Elmedani, of Long Branch, was pronounced dead following the 2 a.m. crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls, police said. There were no other...
15-year-old fatally shot in North Jersey over Thanksgiving weekend, police say
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Irvington on Sunday, investigators announced Wednesday. Police were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place shortly before 7 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a joint statement from the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Wall
TOMS RIVER – A 24-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and more after crashing into a concrete wall early Saturday morning, police said. Around 2:40 a.m., police arrived at the intersection of Ocean View Drive and Brookside Drive regarding a car crash. Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina said officers found Esmeralda Menes of Lakehurst crashed into a concrete wall on a residential property.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Thieves Break into Toms River Home, Steal Cars
Authorities are looking for two men who broke into a Toms River home early this morning and made off with expensive vehicles, including a Bentley. One of the vehicles, a wagon, was located down the block, supposedly because they did not know how to operate the vehicle. Surveillance video shows...
Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1
A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
Drug dealer admits selling fentanyl that killed 18-year-old
A New Jersey drug dealer admitted he sold the fentanyl that led to the overdose death of an 18-year-old man more than two years ago. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland, will have to serve at least 10 years and two months of his expected 12-year state prison sentence, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
The Gloucester County woman authorities say was shot to death in a murder-suicide this week by her ex-boyfriend, who is a retired Atlantic City police officer, is being recalled by her family as a devoted mom and a vibrant personality who repeatedly tried to get the man to leave her alone.
Driver Dies After Car Flips Into Toms River Marsh
A 28-year-old Toms River man died after his car overturned into a marsh Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities said. Paolo Helfers-Lariva was believed to have been speeding southbound on Hooper Avenue when he lost control and overturned into the water at the South Shore Driver intersection around 2:25 a.m., Toms River police said.
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore
TINTON FALLS, NJ – Police in Tinton Falls are asking the person who initially found Madona, a service dog to come forward and return her to her rightful owner. According to police, a good Samaritan found Madonna wearing a pink harness near Ocean Avenue and Ludlow Avenue in Spring Lake. Despite being microchipped, Madonna’s owner was unable to be contacted at the time of her disappearance. After being released back to the good Samaritan, Madonna was advised to be taken to the SPCA or Humane Society. Unfortunately, this did not happen. Police said security footage is still being reviewed, and The post Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video: Man Repeatedly Whacks Sports Car With Garden Tool in Vineland, NJ
Here's something you don't see every day: a video of a man repeatedly whacking an expensive sports car with what looks like a yard tool. The scene unfolded recently in Vineland, NJ, at what appears to be the Vann dealerships on Delsea Drive. A local resident tells us she was...
Man kills himself after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, authorities say
A man died by suicide Monday after he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at her Deptford home, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Ogden Road home at 6:50 p.m. and found the bodies of 47-year-old Erin Gatier and William Beattie, also 47, of Buena, inside, the office said.
fox29.com
Police issue warning after thieves attempt to rob several Gloucester County properties
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - With the holiday season in full swing, police are on high prowl as they warn the public of heightened thefts-- from catalytic converters, to holiday presents. Police are saturating local neighborhoods with patrols after they say thieves hit multiple developments, looking to get into people's cars...
Ocean County Man Charged With Arson
WHITING – A 77-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection to five separate fires set within a fourth-month span, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting was charged with five counts of Aggravated Arson. According to police, Depalma was responsible for setting a series of five separate dumpster...
Multiple Crashes On Garden State Parkway Results In Major Traffic Jam
TOMS RIVER – Some drivers’ morning commute was heavily delayed after several crashes were reported on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, causing up to a 9-mile delay, officials said. According to reports made by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), one crash occurred around 6...
