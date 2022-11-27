Governor Murphy today announced the beginning of an independent review of the State’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the state of readiness in early 2020, and how the State responded to the many challenges that emerged over the last three years. The review, which will contain recommendations to enhance the State’s preparedness for a future public health crisis, will be conducted by a team at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, in conjunction with the management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to commission an independent and comprehensive review on the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 DAYS AGO