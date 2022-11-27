Read full article on original website
E-Man
2d ago
Our democratic government already made settlement’s with some of VA nursing homes. They made settlements right after the fixed election and announced it when Murphy was on vacation. I think the tax payers are up to 110 million dollars that we have to pay.
Reply
4
Leonard Jr Sands
3d ago
because the deaths of the elderly are a direct consequence of his pandemic policies
Reply
9
Related
Facing threat from feds, N.J. to surrender control of veteran’s homes after residents found to be at risk
New Jersey wants someone else to take charge of the troubled state-run veteran’s homes. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday ordered state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside vendor “who can manage systemic changes and provide qualified, administrative staff to help lead these initiatives.”. The...
Education key to preventing opioid deaths | Letter
More than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of a drug overdose last year with a majority of those deaths involving some form of an opioid. This is 3,000 deaths too many. The key to saving lives is raising awareness and educating residents about the dangers of opioids. New Jersey...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Homeowners in N.J. town devastated by Ida get $10M to buy out flood-prone properties
More than a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New Jersey, including large portions of Manville, FEMA will provide about $10 million to help fortify the borough against future storms, NJ Advance Media has learned. The funds will be provided through the agency’s Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Swift...
N.J. reports 1,844 COVID cases, 19 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,844 COVID-19 cases and 19 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as the transmission rate continues to remain below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Wednesday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Many NJ police departments are short on support staff
Towns and counties across New Jersey are having increasing difficulty hiring police officers, and also filling jobs held by the men and women who work in support positions for those police departments. According to Pat Colligan, the president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, dispatchers play an important...
N.J. beginning Murphy’s long-promised review of how state handled COVID-19
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has launched a long-awaited review of how New Jersey responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, two years and eight months after Murphy first promised one, in the early days of the crisis. The state tapped a pair of outside firms to conduct the independent review, Murphy...
N.J. bear hunt opponents win emergency court stay days before its start
Opponents of the return of a New Jersey bear hunt won an emergency stay on Wednesday that puts the start of the season scheduled for Monday on indefinite hold while both sides argue the issue in court. State appeals court Judge Lisa Rose issued the order temporarily halting the bear...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor makes it easier for unemployed workers to verify their identity
NEW JERSEY – In commemoration of Fraud Awareness Month in November, New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to offer its unemployment applicants three ways to verify their identity that all meet heightened federal security standards. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL)...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces $25 Million Investment into New Jersey’s Historic Sites
Governor Phil Murphy today announced a $25 million investment towards New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites in preparation for the United States of America’s Semiquincentennial anniversary. The Semiquincentennial anniversary, which will take place in 2026, will mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence and our nation’s 250th year of independence.
N.J. reports 1,728 COVID cases, 17 deaths. Transmission rate continues to decline.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,728 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Tuesday as the transmission rate continues to drop below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.87 as of Tuesday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
N.J. invests $25M in Revolutionary War site restorations
TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.The list includes:Washington Crossing State Park,Trenton's Old Barracks,the Trenton Battle Monument,Princeton Battlefield State Park,Monmouth Battlefield State Park,Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,Wallace House in Somerville,Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,and Rockingham in Kingston."Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Independent Review of State’s Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Governor Murphy today announced the beginning of an independent review of the State’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the state of readiness in early 2020, and how the State responded to the many challenges that emerged over the last three years. The review, which will contain recommendations to enhance the State’s preparedness for a future public health crisis, will be conducted by a team at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, in conjunction with the management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to commission an independent and comprehensive review on the COVID-19 pandemic.
NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification
3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.
New Jersey’s parent uprising is a huge win for you (Opinion)
The Red Wave that was so quickly dismissed by the media and the establishment politicos in New Jersey and across the country fails to recognize what actually happened during the November 2022 elections. First of all, as I wrote in the days following the Election, the "Trump Factor" was wildly...
State moves inmates out of minimum security prison, as census drops statewide
Jones Farm was once a thriving dairy farm where 270 minimum-security inmates worked. With the prison population shrinking, it's now empty. The post State moves inmates out of minimum security prison, as census drops statewide appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Gov. Hochul vetoes anti-fentanyl bill backed by Staten Island pols
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation last week that would have created a state task force focused on combatting the state’s fight against deadly fentanyl. On Wednesday, the governor struck down the bill that State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Cusick...
Are you getting a 9% raise Jan. 1? NJ minimum wage workers are (Opinion)
It would be a whopper of a raise for most people. Nearly 9%. I bet you’re not starting off the new year with such a bump. But minimum wage workers are. The current minimum wage of $13 per hour increases on Jan. 1, 2023 to $14.13 per hour. Under the Murphy administration plan it will soon max out at $15.
Trailblazing deputy chief becomes New Jersey's highest-ranking female fire officer
"I am no longer the young girl who sought to change a century of outdated tradition." A pioneer firefighter in Jersey City made history once again.
N.J. to spend $25M to upgrade key Revolutionary War sites across the state
More battles and skirmishes in the War of Independence took place in New Jersey than any other state. Trenton, Princeton, Springfield, and Monmouth were all key battlegrounds, and Morristown served as the Continental Army’s winter encampment. Gen. George Washington’s hasty retreat from Fort Lee through New Jersey and across...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 12