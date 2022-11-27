Read full article on original website
Related
Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Ex-Eagles receiver fights heckler while trying to play peacemarker, report says
Don’t mess with Terrell Owens. That’s advice most would follow when it comes to the 6′3 former wide receiver. But one aggressor took his chances Sunday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens stopped into a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday night where he...
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
Can anybody stop Eagles? Remaining schedule isn’t exactly terrifying (especially if they make this fix)
PHILADELPHIA — Go ahead, be cautious ... but it doesn’t really suit you, does it?. When your co-workers start shopping for Cyber Monday Super Bowl packages, tell them that you won’t be a party to any possible jinx. Walk around your house and office, repeating to yourself, “On any given Sunday … on any given Sunday …”
Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team
One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Giants get help before Commanders game: 3 players designated to return from injured reserve
The Giants on Monday designated three players to return from injured reserve — outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson. All three could — emphasis on that word — help the Giants in Sunday’s massively important home game against the Commanders.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown had a horrible Thanksgiving holiday
A.J. Brown did not have a happy Thanksgiving. The Philadelphia Eagles receiver said he fell ill with a stomach bug so bad that he lost seven pounds and popped a blood vessel in his eye from vomiting. He had missed that day’s practice because of the sickness. BUY EAGLES...
Eagles’ Jordan Davis gets closer to returning after injury landed him on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been rehabbing with the team’s medical and training staff, trying to work his way back on the field to complete his first season in the NFL. With a move the Eagles made Wednesday, it appears Davis is getting closer to being on the field again after an ankle injury sidelined him.
Giants’ John Mara will ask players about 2023 field surface choice at MetLife Stadium | We saved him the trouble
John Mara opened the door recently to something other than a new synthetic surface at MetLife Stadium for next season. Asked by the New York Daily News if the Giants would consult their players about what surface should replace the current Field Classic HD System, the co-owner of the team said that he would.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
Campanile family reflects on HS football championship-filled night in the Meadowlands
After all the pacing, sweating, screaming, crying and even bleeding at MetLife Stadium on Friday, the Campaniles can finally sit back and commemorate another football season in the books. All the verbiage makes it seem like the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public championships made for a night of hell for N.J.’s well-known...
Giants’ injury report: Azeez Ojulari’s return could spark pass rush | Nick Gates update
The Giants are expecting plenty of reinforcements Sunday against the Washington Commanders after playing shorthanded because of injuries in their 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. One of the most welcome additions will likely be a guy who has not played since Week 4 against the Chicago...
No longer in the shadows, Zamot is motivated to lead No. 13 Millville to state title
Always the backup, never the starter. That’s pretty much been the story for Jacob Zamot. Aside from being the starting quarterback in his first year of midget football - at the age of 5 - the Millville junior found himself living in the shadows.
Giants injury update: Daniel Bellinger could face Commanders, but what about Evan Neal?
The Giants could get an important offensive weapon back for Sunday’s critical home game against the Commanders. Before Tuesday’s practice, coach Brian Daboll said he’s “optimistic” that rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will return this week. (The Giants don’t have to release their first Week 13 injury report until Wednesday.)
Giants’ push for playoffs starts vs. Commanders | Postseason not sure thing for 1 big reason
The 7-4 Giants, following a second straight loss for the first time this season, reconvened Monday at their practice facility in East Rutherford. They were welcomed back with a message from head coach Brian Daboll. “Dabs talked to us and he kind of gave us the idea that the beginning...
Giants vs. Commanders tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants’ Week 13 game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Washington Commanders meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL NFC Week 13 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to purchase tickets to the game can...
NFL Week 13 picks: Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots Thursday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills visit quarterback Mac Jones, head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon...
