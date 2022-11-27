I-78 or anti-78? Fight over interstate 50 years ago still sounds familiar today | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Read full article on original website
The single best thing in every Lehigh Valley town
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Strong wind gusts knock out power to thousands
Thousands of homes and businesses across New Jersey lost power Wednesday afternoon as a strong cold front was moving through the state and generating wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph. About 7,000 outages were reported by the state’s utility companies at about 2:30 p.m., and the number...
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
You’d know them anywhere. These 4 brands have deep roots in the Lehigh Valley.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
New Data Shows Which Alcoholic Beverages PA Residents Prefer. See How Bucks County Ranked on the List
Here is a list of the alcoholic beverages that Pennsylvania residents bought this year. A recent report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board shows the preferences of alcohol among the state’s residents. Staff writers at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette wrote about the report and its findings. The Board’s annual report...
N.J. reports 1,844 COVID cases, 19 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,844 COVID-19 cases and 19 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as the transmission rate continues to remain below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Wednesday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
Santa is taking center court at this N.J. mall (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. Santa Claus has come to town. Or, at least he’s arrived at malls in New Jersey.
Pa. weighs proposal to reintroduce this weasel species back into woods | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
On a recent cold morning, I took a walk down through our fields. I wasn’t looking for birds or anything else in particular, which was a good thing because the wind kept bird activity to a minimum. But it was nice seeing wood ducks on the creek. In the...
N.J. reports 1,728 COVID cases, 17 deaths. Transmission rate continues to decline.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,728 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Tuesday as the transmission rate continues to drop below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.87 as of Tuesday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
sanatogapost.com
Vandals Dump About 200 Tires at Ringing Rocks Park
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Vandals – whether as individuals or more likely, Lower Pottsgrove officials suspect, a team or teams of them – hit the township-owned Ringing Rocks Park, 1880 N. Keim St., sometime Thursday (Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022) and dumped an estimated 200 vehicle tires (in part at top and above) on its grounds and in its pond.
N.J. play of the week: James Caldwell High School presents ‘Radium Girls’
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
N.J. weather: Wind gusts up to 45 mph, rain today before temps plunge below freezing
ALSO: Live N.J. power outage tracker: Strong wind gusts knock out power to thousands. A rainy, windy day awaits New Jersey on Wednesday with a strong cold front expected to bring gusts of up to 45 mph before temperatures plunge later in the day and chilly conditions arrive. Forecasters say...
Education key to preventing opioid deaths | Letter
More than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of a drug overdose last year with a majority of those deaths involving some form of an opioid. This is 3,000 deaths too many. The key to saving lives is raising awareness and educating residents about the dangers of opioids. New Jersey...
Ballet company in N.J. stages a relaxed performance of sensory-friendly Nutcracker (PHOTOS)
During a Saturday night performance of the Nutcracker at a theater in Ewing Township, more than a few of the standard protocols were overturned. No one had to worry about being shushed. Guests were encouraged to get up, move around, and leave, as necessary. House lighting was on at about 20% and there were volunteers scattered throughout the theater to assist and direct audience members as needed. There were lower sound levels and any potentially startling special effects and lighting were eliminated.
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail
A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
Pa.’s experiment of moving opening day for firearm deer season has been a failure | Opinion
The Pennsylvania Game Commission changed the most popular deer hunting weekend in 2019, moving a 60-plus-year tradition of opening day on the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday. As Thanksgiving is the most travelled family holiday of the year, you can understand how that created problems for...
wmmr.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
Christmas trees and pumpkins to booze and ice cream: A look at Lehigh Valley agritourism
