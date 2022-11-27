Read full article on original website
Canadian teen charged in pair of N.J. swatting incidents, cops say
A 14-year-old from Canada has been charged in two swatting incidents earlier this month in Toms River, officials said Tuesday. Officers were called to Toms River Intermediate East after being altered to a threat received by the school on Nov. 21, Toms River police said in a statement. The school...
Man run over multiple times, killed, after fight in Old Bridge, NJ, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — A 36-year-old man was run over multiple times by the same vehicle after a fight in a business park parking lot, according to authorities. Jason Freeman, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Now the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is trying to find out who's...
15-year-old charged after calling in bomb threat at N.J. high school, police say
A 15-year-old boy from Brooklyn, New York was charged with making a bomb threat toward Lyndhurst High School in Bergen County, officials said Tuesday. The boy, who authorities didn’t identify because of his age, allegedly called 911 the afternoon of Oct. 7 and claimed there was a bomb in the school. The 911 dispatcher couldn’t identify him, since he used technology to keep himself anonymous, according to the Lyndhurst Police Department.
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
The Gloucester County woman authorities say was shot to death in a murder-suicide this week by her ex-boyfriend, who is a retired Atlantic City police officer, is being recalled by her family as a devoted mom and a vibrant personality who repeatedly tried to get the man to leave her alone.
Drug dealer admits selling fentanyl that killed 18-year-old
A New Jersey drug dealer admitted he sold the fentanyl that led to the overdose death of an 18-year-old man more than two years ago. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland, will have to serve at least 10 years and two months of his expected 12-year state prison sentence, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
15-year-old fatally shot in North Jersey over Thanksgiving weekend, police say
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Irvington on Sunday, investigators announced Wednesday. Police were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place shortly before 7 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a joint statement from the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe Township arrived at the scene on North Main Street on the report of two individuals loitering in the area. When they arrived, they conducted and investigation and found a male and female subject wandering the neighborhood naked and without identification. “These pups were found in the area of North Main Street this morning. The male on the left and the female on the right were not wearing collars. They are currently at the Police Department awaiting animal control,” the Monroe Township Police Department said. At this time, no charges have been filed against The post These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drugs, Weapons Seized During Search Of Jersey Shore Condo: Police
A 50-year-old Jersey Shore man was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses after a police raid on his home, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 28, just after 6 a.m., the Brick Township Police Department made a warranted search on a residence in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex. The warrant...
Canadian teen linked to swatting incidents at New Jersey middle school
TOMS RIVER – A Canadian teenager has been identified as the suspect in two swatting incidents at a Jersey Shore middle school. According to police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, police were dispatched to Intermediate East in response to a potential swatting incident. The area was thoroughly checked and cleared prior to students entering the building, and the threat was deemed unfounded. Police traced the calls back to Alberta, Canada. Julian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department said a 14-year-old male from Edmonton, Canada, was identified by Detective Graham Borg and Corporal Jesse Robertazzi of our Cyber The post Canadian teen linked to swatting incidents at New Jersey middle school appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 nabbed after tying up employees while robbing Verizon store at gunpoint, cops say
Three of the four men who allegedly robbed a Verizon store in Voorhees at gunpoint and tied up employees on Monday night were arrested hours later in Philadelphia, authorities said. Workers were restrained with duct tape after the armed thieves entered the store on Route 73 at about 8:30 p.m,...
EHT police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ at ShopRite
Egg Harbor Township police are warning of an increase in distraction thefts around the English Creek ShopRite. A suspect will approach the victim either inside the store or the parking lot, and try to speak to them in another language, police explained. While the victim is distracted, a second suspect...
Police issue warning after thieves attempt to rob several Gloucester County properties
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - With the holiday season in full swing, police are on high prowl as they warn the public of heightened thefts-- from catalytic converters, to holiday presents. Police are saturating local neighborhoods with patrols after they say thieves hit multiple developments, looking to get into people's cars...
Ocean County Man Charged With Arson
WHITING – A 77-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection to five separate fires set within a fourth-month span, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting was charged with five counts of Aggravated Arson. According to police, Depalma was responsible for setting a series of five separate dumpster...
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50 pm, the Deptford Township...
Seaside Heights police officers make shocking water rescue on Thanksgiving
Two Seaside Heights police officers were in the right place at the right time to rescue a lost dog. A Chihuahua named Gazelle went missing on Thanksgiving Day. “My wife was cooking. [Gazelle] became very afraid of the fire alarm – smoke alarm – and she was hiding behind the couch, going in the chairs. First chance she had when the door was cracked open – she’s only 7 pounds – she went right through it,” says the dog’s owner Rick McDonnell.
Victim also charged after stabbing fight at NJ casino caught on video
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day. Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The...
Arrest made after stolen car used in ATM robbery crashes on New Jersey highway
Police in New Jersey are hoping the arrest of a man in connection to a string of smash and grab robberies will help them crack the case.
