NJ.com

15-year-old charged after calling in bomb threat at N.J. high school, police say

A 15-year-old boy from Brooklyn, New York was charged with making a bomb threat toward Lyndhurst High School in Bergen County, officials said Tuesday. The boy, who authorities didn’t identify because of his age, allegedly called 911 the afternoon of Oct. 7 and claimed there was a bomb in the school. The 911 dispatcher couldn’t identify him, since he used technology to keep himself anonymous, according to the Lyndhurst Police Department.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Drug dealer admits selling fentanyl that killed 18-year-old

A New Jersey drug dealer admitted he sold the fentanyl that led to the overdose death of an 18-year-old man more than two years ago. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland, will have to serve at least 10 years and two months of his expected 12-year state prison sentence, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe Township arrived at the scene on North Main Street on the report of two individuals loitering in the area. When they arrived, they conducted and investigation and found a male and female subject wandering the neighborhood naked and without identification. “These pups were found in the area of North Main Street this morning. The male on the left and the female on the right were not wearing collars. They are currently at the Police Department awaiting animal control,” the Monroe Township Police Department said. At this time, no charges have been filed against The post These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Canadian teen linked to swatting incidents at New Jersey middle school

TOMS RIVER – A Canadian teenager has been identified as the suspect in two swatting incidents at a Jersey Shore middle school. According to police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, police were dispatched to Intermediate East in response to a potential swatting incident. The area was thoroughly checked and cleared prior to students entering the building, and the threat was deemed unfounded. Police traced the calls back to Alberta, Canada. Julian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department said a 14-year-old male from Edmonton, Canada, was identified by Detective Graham Borg and Corporal Jesse Robertazzi of our Cyber The post Canadian teen linked to swatting incidents at New Jersey middle school appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
BreakingAC

EHT police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ at ShopRite

Egg Harbor Township police are warning of an increase in distraction thefts around the English Creek ShopRite. A suspect will approach the victim either inside the store or the parking lot, and try to speak to them in another language, police explained. While the victim is distracted, a second suspect...
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Charged With Arson

WHITING – A 77-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection to five separate fires set within a fourth-month span, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting was charged with five counts of Aggravated Arson. According to police, Depalma was responsible for setting a series of five separate dumpster...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Seaside Heights police officers make shocking water rescue on Thanksgiving

Two Seaside Heights police officers were in the right place at the right time to rescue a lost dog. A Chihuahua named Gazelle went missing on Thanksgiving Day. “My wife was cooking. [Gazelle] became very afraid of the fire alarm – smoke alarm – and she was hiding behind the couch, going in the chairs. First chance she had when the door was cracked open – she’s only 7 pounds – she went right through it,” says the dog’s owner Rick McDonnell.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

