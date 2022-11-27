Read full article on original website
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
15-year-old fatally shot in North Jersey over Thanksgiving weekend, police say
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Irvington on Sunday, investigators announced Wednesday. Police were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place shortly before 7 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a joint statement from the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Body of missing NJ woman, 56, found in nearby community: police
A missing New Jersey woman was found dead Tuesday in a nearby community a day after she disappeared, authorities said.
Paterson Man, 18, Charged With Shooting Totowa Motorist In Botched Robbery Attempt
An 18-year-old Paterson resident shot a Totowa man during a botched robbery, authorities charged. Wiziar Johnson is charged with attempted murder, among other counts, for the Nov. 15 shooting around midnight near the corner of Franklin and Mercer streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.
18-year-old faces attempted murder charge in Paterson shooting
An 18-year-old Paterson man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting during a robbery attempt earlier this month in the city, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Wiziar Johnson was arrested Monday after investigators identified him as the suspect in the shooting Nov. 15 near Franklin and...
Police identify 2 killed when SUV crashed into tree on Route 17
Police have identified the two people killed Tuesday when the SUV they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Ramsey. George Sadue, 77, of Coventry, Rhode Island, was driving the vehicle and Ethel Toth, 96, of Upper Saddle River, was his passenger. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday...
Police seek help finding Princeton man missing for 3 weeks
Police are looking for a Princeton man who has been missing for about three weeks, officials said. Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in Hamilton in Mercer County, according to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department. His last known location was near North and South Johnston Avenues, Lt. Christopher Tash told NJ Advance Media.
Thieves in Chilean burglary crew caught live on N.J. home cameras, cops say
Two men believed to be part of a large-scale Chilean burglary crew were captured on a live indoor camera feed as they stole jewelry and other items from a home in Bergen County on Thanksgiving, authorities said on Tuesday. Police in Rochelle Park received a call about 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
NJ Woman Signed Herself Out Of Group Home Months Before She Was Reported Missing: Police
A search has been launched for a 22-year-old Central Jersey woman who has been missing for weeks, maybe months, authorities said. Veronica McLean's friend reported her missing in late October, after not hearing for her for quite some time, South Brunswick police said. Officers determined that McLean had been living...
15-year-old charged after calling in bomb threat at N.J. high school, police say
A 15-year-old boy from Brooklyn, New York was charged with making a bomb threat toward Lyndhurst High School in Bergen County, officials said Tuesday. The boy, who authorities didn’t identify because of his age, allegedly called 911 the afternoon of Oct. 7 and claimed there was a bomb in the school. The 911 dispatcher couldn’t identify him, since he used technology to keep himself anonymous, according to the Lyndhurst Police Department.
Nutley senior citizen bilked of substantial cash by two 20-something Lyndhurst residents: Nutley PD
Nutley police continue to investigate a fraud in which an older resident who met a woman on the social media app “Nextdoor” led to the victim losing a substantial amount of cash, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said. Montanari says on Tuesday, Nov....
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ Woman
BRONX - Police have identified the driver who died in the fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway which was dramatically captured by Citizens App. After rear ending a tractor trailer, the driver waited in her SUV. Then a second big rig slammed into her car, causing the fatal fireball, while she waited in her car following what could have been a minor accident.
Another NJ DUI checkpoint — this one in North Jersey
Another DUI checkpoint is being set up in the Garden State. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Dover police have announced the implementation of a joint DWI checkpoint in Dover for the beginning of December. No other details have been released about the checkpoint regarding a specific date, time,...
Newark police search for carjacking suspect
Officials say the suspect ordered the driver to get of a silver 2015 Ford Taurus and then drove off.
2 dead after single-vehicle car crash on N.J. highway
Two people died from a car crash in Bergen County on Tuesday, officials said. Ramsey police officers responded to a crash on Route 17 North, near Lake Street in Ramsey, according to Chief Brian Lyman. The crash only involved one vehicle, which left the road and struck a tree, Lyman...
Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1
A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom
A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
Arrest made after stolen car used in ATM robbery crashes on New Jersey highway
Police in New Jersey are hoping the arrest of a man in connection to a string of smash and grab robberies will help them crack the case.
Rahway High School ’22 graduate killed in car crash
RAHWAY — A member of the Rahway High School Class of 2022 died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon. Kenneth Posy, 19, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway following a head-on crash 12:15 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue near Moss Avenue. Police said his Infinity...
Wanted Warren County man accused of causing crash while on suspected fentanyl
FLORHAM PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man is accused of causing a crash while on suspected fentanyl. On Saturday, Nov. 26, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Brooklake Road and Crescent Road for a motor vehicle crash, authorities said. Both vehicles...
Cops ID man killed when his car flipped and caught fire in N.J. intersection
Police have identified a 37-year-old man killed when his vehicle overturned and caught fire in Monmouth County early Wednesday. Islam Elmedani, of Long Branch, was pronounced dead following the 2 a.m. crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls, police said. There were no other...
