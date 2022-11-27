ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, NJ

NJ.com

18-year-old faces attempted murder charge in Paterson shooting

An 18-year-old Paterson man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting during a robbery attempt earlier this month in the city, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Wiziar Johnson was arrested Monday after investigators identified him as the suspect in the shooting Nov. 15 near Franklin and...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Police identify 2 killed when SUV crashed into tree on Route 17

Police have identified the two people killed Tuesday when the SUV they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Ramsey. George Sadue, 77, of Coventry, Rhode Island, was driving the vehicle and Ethel Toth, 96, of Upper Saddle River, was his passenger. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Police seek help finding Princeton man missing for 3 weeks

Police are looking for a Princeton man who has been missing for about three weeks, officials said. Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in Hamilton in Mercer County, according to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department. His last known location was near North and South Johnston Avenues, Lt. Christopher Tash told NJ Advance Media.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

15-year-old charged after calling in bomb threat at N.J. high school, police say

A 15-year-old boy from Brooklyn, New York was charged with making a bomb threat toward Lyndhurst High School in Bergen County, officials said Tuesday. The boy, who authorities didn’t identify because of his age, allegedly called 911 the afternoon of Oct. 7 and claimed there was a bomb in the school. The 911 dispatcher couldn’t identify him, since he used technology to keep himself anonymous, according to the Lyndhurst Police Department.
LYNDHURST, NJ
BronxVoice

Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ Woman

BRONX - Police have identified the driver who died in the fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway which was dramatically captured by Citizens App. After rear ending a tractor trailer, the driver waited in her SUV. Then a second big rig slammed into her car, causing the fatal fireball, while she waited in her car following what could have been a minor accident.
BRONX, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ DUI checkpoint — this one in North Jersey

Another DUI checkpoint is being set up in the Garden State. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Dover police have announced the implementation of a joint DWI checkpoint in Dover for the beginning of December. No other details have been released about the checkpoint regarding a specific date, time,...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

2 dead after single-vehicle car crash on N.J. highway

Two people died from a car crash in Bergen County on Tuesday, officials said. Ramsey police officers responded to a crash on Route 17 North, near Lake Street in Ramsey, according to Chief Brian Lyman. The crash only involved one vehicle, which left the road and struck a tree, Lyman...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1

A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom

A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
EXETER, PA
NJ.com

