Turning teachers into scapegoats is a dictator’s move | Letters

Mike Pompeo, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency and secretary of state under Donald Trump, is attacking teachers and teachers’ unions. This is a move from the playbook of dictators: Find a scapegoat, and rally hatred around that scapegoat. Scapegoating is part of the “Pyramid of Hate,”...
