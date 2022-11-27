ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Associated Press

Vikings hoping to get healthy again at cornerback

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For three straight weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have started a different cornerback because of injuries. Last week against New England, Duke Shelley was pressed into action when Andrew Booth Jr. was held out with a knee injury. Booth started one game in place of fellow rookie Akayleb Evans but then got hurt. And Evans got his shot when Cameron Dantzler Sr. went on injured reserve.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Patrick Peterson: Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Don't Care About Nobody but Kyler Murray'

Patrick Peterson is not a fan of Kyler Murray. The Minnesota Vikings cornerback and former Arizona Cardinal ripped Murray on his All Things Covered podcast Wednesday:. Both Peterson and his co-host, former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden, agreed that they feel head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be the scapegoat for Arizona's struggles amid a 4-8 start to the season.
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Biggest Decisions to Make in NFL Offseason

The Green Bay Packers will face one of their toughest offseasons in recent memory once the 2022 NFL regular season reaches its conclusion. Green Bay has a number of key free agents on offense and not all of them will be able to re-sign with the team because of their value on the open market.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 13

The number 13 has long had a reputation for being unlucky. More than a few fantasy managers are banking on that being a myth. We have hit the point in the season where the next loss could be the last one—at least the last one that matters. Sure, some...
Bleacher Report

Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach

The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bleacher Report

Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on Evolution of Black QBs in America

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will executive produce and host an upcoming docuseries focused on the evolution of Black quarterbacks in America. SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios announced Wednesday that they are co-producing the eight-part docuseries, which will be told from Vick's point of view and feature him interviewing many current and former NFL players and coaches.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Jordan Love SZN: Packers' SNF Loss Jumpstarts Offseason Evaluation Period

The Green Bay Packers are now Jordan Love's team. The third-year signal-caller's insertion into the lineup isn't simply a result of Aaron Rodgers dealing with multiple injuries. Instead, his play from Sunday's contest through the rest of the season will help provide the blueprint for the Packers' offseason plans. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Examining Shelton Sampson Jr.'s Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Class of 2023 4-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has the chance to join a long lineage of talented pass-catchers when he steps on campus for the LSU Tigers next season. Sampson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in August, will follow in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the next potentially great receiver to don the Purple and Gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

3 Eagles Players Who Must Step Up to Make Deep Playoff Run

The Philadelphia Eagles have navigated most of the challenges put in front of them on the way to their 10-1 record. The Eagles sit on top of the NFC going into Week 13, and they essentially have a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings because of their Week 2 win over the NFC North side.
WASHINGTON, PA

