Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Ruled Out vs. Seahawks; 1st Career Game Missed Due to Injury
For the first time in his legendary nine-year NFL career, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will have to miss a game because of injury. Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Donald has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a sprained right ankle.
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Kyle Pitts Has Surgery on Knee Injury; Smith Has No 'Concerns' for 2023
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after undergoing knee surgery. Head coach Arthur Smith said the procedure is "nothing that concerns us going into 2023." Pitts shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday night after the surgery:. This brings an end...
Bleacher Report
Raheem Mostert Clarifies Comments Saying Dolphins Have 'Way More Talent' Than 49ers
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016 through 2021, so it certainly turned heads when he made comments appearing to criticize his former team. During an interview with NFL reporter Tyler Dunne, Mostert said "we have way more talent here" and noted the...
Vikings hoping to get healthy again at cornerback
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For three straight weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have started a different cornerback because of injuries. Last week against New England, Duke Shelley was pressed into action when Andrew Booth Jr. was held out with a knee injury. Booth started one game in place of fellow rookie Akayleb Evans but then got hurt. And Evans got his shot when Cameron Dantzler Sr. went on injured reserve.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Peterson: Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Don't Care About Nobody but Kyler Murray'
Patrick Peterson is not a fan of Kyler Murray. The Minnesota Vikings cornerback and former Arizona Cardinal ripped Murray on his All Things Covered podcast Wednesday:. Both Peterson and his co-host, former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden, agreed that they feel head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be the scapegoat for Arizona's struggles amid a 4-8 start to the season.
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Biggest Decisions to Make in NFL Offseason
The Green Bay Packers will face one of their toughest offseasons in recent memory once the 2022 NFL regular season reaches its conclusion. Green Bay has a number of key free agents on offense and not all of them will be able to re-sign with the team because of their value on the open market.
Bleacher Report
Report: Russell Wilson's Birthday Party Attended by 'About Half' of Broncos Players
Russell Wilson might want a mulligan for his 34th birthday party. Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver reported "about half the team" attended a celebration thrown by Wilson's wife, Ciara. This certainly won't dispel speculation as to whether Wilson's Broncos teammates have already grown fed up with him. While Melvin...
49ers DE Nick Bosa provides reason for concern for Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Miami coach Mike McDaniel spent enough time with Nick Bosa during his time as an assistant in San Francisco to know what he’ll be dealing with on Sunday when he faces his former team for the first time. Bosa has developed into one...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 13
The number 13 has long had a reputation for being unlucky. More than a few fantasy managers are banking on that being a myth. We have hit the point in the season where the next loss could be the last one—at least the last one that matters. Sure, some...
Bleacher Report
Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach
The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
Bleacher Report
Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on Evolution of Black QBs in America
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will executive produce and host an upcoming docuseries focused on the evolution of Black quarterbacks in America. SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios announced Wednesday that they are co-producing the eight-part docuseries, which will be told from Vick's point of view and feature him interviewing many current and former NFL players and coaches.
Bleacher Report
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Declares 2023 NFL Draft; Will Skip Bowl Game
Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is ready to take his talents to the next level. Porter announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will skip the Nittany Lions' bowl game to prepare for the pre-draft process:. Porter played in...
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as Frustrated as I Am' at Broncos Losing 7 of 8 Games
It's been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, who have now lost seven of their past eight games after Sunday's 23-10 loss against the Carolina Panthers. And to be expected, head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't happy. "Nobody's as frustrated as I am," he told reporters Monday. "This is not...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.
Bleacher Report
Jordan Love SZN: Packers' SNF Loss Jumpstarts Offseason Evaluation Period
The Green Bay Packers are now Jordan Love's team. The third-year signal-caller's insertion into the lineup isn't simply a result of Aaron Rodgers dealing with multiple injuries. Instead, his play from Sunday's contest through the rest of the season will help provide the blueprint for the Packers' offseason plans. A...
Bleacher Report
Examining Shelton Sampson Jr.'s Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Class of 2023 4-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has the chance to join a long lineage of talented pass-catchers when he steps on campus for the LSU Tigers next season. Sampson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in August, will follow in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the next potentially great receiver to don the Purple and Gold.
Bleacher Report
3 Eagles Players Who Must Step Up to Make Deep Playoff Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have navigated most of the challenges put in front of them on the way to their 10-1 record. The Eagles sit on top of the NFC going into Week 13, and they essentially have a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings because of their Week 2 win over the NFC North side.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says He Expects to Play for Packers vs. Bears Despite Rib Injury
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told reporters he's expecting to play in next weekend's game after exiting Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury. Rodgers left the game in the third quarter. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Rodgers underwent X-rays at Lincoln Financial Field, and...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller Says He Hopes to Return from Knee Injury in Week 14 vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller avoided an ACL tear after suffering a knee injury during the team's Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions and hopes to return in the near future. "The news is not the best of news, but it's definitely not the worst of news," he said on...
