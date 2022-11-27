Read full article on original website
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
China is now using advanced 3D-printing tech in its warplanes
We often hear about the many wonders of 3D printing, its efficiency, cost effectiveness and sturdiness but it’s more commonly used in houses not planes. Now, China has adapted the technology to make it ideal for its warplanes, according to an article by the Global Times published on Saturday.
Ars Technica
Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen-fueled aircraft engine in aviation world first
British engineer Rolls-Royce has successfully used hydrogen instead of conventional jet fuel to power a modern aircraft engine in a world first for the aviation industry, according to the company. The ground test, which took place at a government test facility at Boscombe Down, used green hydrogen generated by wind...
Is the Lilium Electric Jet the Future of Flight?
The First Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Jet. German manufacturer Lilium has announced their latest innovation in aviation: the electric vertical take-off and landing jet, or eVTOL. This game-changing aircraft promises to be more versatile and efficient than anything that has come before, with a range of configurations to suit any need. Whether you’re looking for a private luxury jet or a efficient way to travel with six of your friends, the Lilium Jet is sure to revolutionize the way you fly. Read on to learn more about this exciting new development in aviation technology.
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels
Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
Recycling Today
UK metal recycler expands fleet with Hiab
Northern Metal Recycling Ltd., based in Durham, U.K., has expanded its fleet with the addition of two new trucks from Hiab, headquartered in Sweden. Northern Metal Recycling’s services include metal recycling, demolition and factory clearance. The company has invested in a Hiab Multilift Futura 18 skip loader fitted to a truck manufactured by Dutch company DAF and Multilift Ultima 24S hook loader on an 8 x 4 truck made by Scania of Sweden to meet growing demand for its services.
helihub.com
ÖBB collaborates with FREQUENTIS on hanger-based drone operations
A dense rail network with almost 10,000 kilometres of track and over 1,000 stations and stops is the basis for the comprehensive and environmentally friendly provision of transport services in Austria. Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) is not only one of the most punctual, but also one of the safest railways...
Dreaming of Mars, this scientist is creating fuel from captured carbon
Tokyo-based scientist Kazumi Muraki created a small carbon capture device in 2015. Now he's onto the next stage of his research: creating fuel from captured carbon.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Confined space monitoring system
The X-Viz Confined Space Monitoring System meets OSHA requirements during plant turnarounds. By integrating gas detection, video monitoring, alarms and access control technologies, X-Viz allows fewer safety attendants to remotely monitor a greater number of confined spaces. The gas detection units are equipped with LEL, O2, H2S and CO monitors, as well as a strong sampling pump. The gas detection units can be used to measure up to six gases simultaneously. High-definition cameras watch over work crews, especially in areas where direct supervision is limited.
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. "Kelp and eelgrass are often considered good ways to sequester carbon which can help mitigate the ongoing impacts of climate change," stressed Fujii, a prime example of how destruction of nature can worsen planetary warming. ia/st/rma
aiexpress.io
Locus Robotics raises $117M for autonomous mobile robots
Locus Robotics raised one other $117 million in funding for its autonomous cellular robots (AMRs) which can be utilized in success and distribution warehouses. The Collection F funding spherical was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Administration and G2 Enterprise Companions. As a part of the financing, Mark Midle, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs, and Zach Barasz, Associate, G2 Enterprise Companions, will be part of the Locus board of administrators.
BAE Systems announces partners for Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle design
FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005825/en/ BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). (Credit: BAE Systems)
aiexpress.io
Modern software development calls for automated API security
API safety is one thing few organizations are getting proper. In reality, analysis exhibits that 76% of organizations have had an API safety incident prior to now yr. A part of the issue is that builders usually don’t have the time, experience or applied sciences essential to safe APIs at a sustainable tempo for contemporary software program improvement.
navalnews.com
SeeByte Wins Contract to Extend US Navy Autonomous Systems and Machine Learning Capability
SeeByte Ltd, the global leader of smart software solutions for uncrewed maritime systems, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite- quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the US Navy’s MK18 Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle Family of Systems program. The awarded IDIQ has a total potential value of $87M and a duration of up...
insideevs.com
French Company Pragma Mobility Introduces The Alpha Neo Hydrogen E-Bike
Electric bicycles are pretty much ubiquitous, and can very easily be purchased either online or at your nearest bicycle retailer. While e-bikes indeed hold the key to future personal mobility, it can be argued that their biggest drawback is their lengthy charging times and the range anxiety that accompanies it. Now, hydrogen power has been around for quite some time now, but we’ve hardly ever seen it incorporated in bicycle technology.
envirotech-online.com
Compact, advanced, precise fine dust monitoring instrument becomes fully EN 16450 certified.
Palas GmbH’s Fidas® Smart System became fully EN 16450 certified, since it achieved approval for PM10 from TÜV Rheinland on 14th November 2022, having already gained approval for PM2.5 in April 2022. Fidas® Smart 100 is currently the world's smallest fine dust monitor for regulatory measurements to determine ambient air quality.
NTT DATA Joins EOI Space’s Global Alliance Program
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- EOI Space, a company deploying a constellation of satellites that provide location intelligence to government and commercial customers, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with NTT DATA Corporation, a global digital business and IT services leader, to bring EOI Space’s ultra-high-resolution earth imagery technology exclusively to customers in the Japanese market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005490/en/ Christopher Thein, CEO of EOI Space (left) and Hidenori Chihara, Executive Vice President of NTT DATA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon Reveals New Drone Meant For Faster City Deliveries
The MK30 drone will be more versatile and have a longer range than the drone service launching later this year.
navalnews.com
Seatronics delivers mine disposal systems for Seagul USV
The MIDS is the first truly multi-shot, configurable mine disposal solution that can detonate multiple charges acoustically, using state-of-the-art technology, without having to sacrifice itself. Elbit’s cutting-edge Seagull unmanned surface vehicle (USV) has been specifically designed to host a variety of MIDS-related solutions, one of which is the Seatronics MIDS....
CNBC
Airbus develops fuel-cell engine for hydrogen plane
Airbus has started developing a fuel-cell engine, sticking with plans to introduce a hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft by 2035. The system is one of several options being considered for a potential zero-emission aircaft based on hydrogen, Airbus said. The system is one of several options being considered for a potential zero-emission...
