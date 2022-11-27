VENTURA, Calif. — ”It’s a dream come true to win the Turkey Night Grand Prix.”. Justin Grant’s dream became a reality at California’s Ventura Raceway as he charged, withstood, battled, banged and tussled for 98 laps en route to victory during Saturday night’s tumultuous 81st running of the ARP TNGP featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

VENTURA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO