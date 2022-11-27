ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speedsport.com

Dedication Leads Andreotti To Impressive USAC Results

VENTURA, Calif. – What began three years ago as a test aboard a 13-year-old midget owned by Pete Davis led Jake Andreotti being named the Don Brasile Rookie of the Race at the recent Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway. Back in 2020, Davis, owner of Hot Head...
VENTURA, CA
speedsport.com

A Dream Victory For Grant At Turkey Night

VENTURA, Calif. — ”It’s a dream come true to win the Turkey Night Grand Prix.”. Justin Grant’s dream became a reality at California’s Ventura Raceway as he charged, withstood, battled, banged and tussled for 98 laps en route to victory during Saturday night’s tumultuous 81st running of the ARP TNGP featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy