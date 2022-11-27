The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO