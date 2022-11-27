Read full article on original website
Execution Day for man who killed police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Gov. will not intervene to block cop killer's Tuesday execution
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Mr. Kevin Johnson on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. According to a statement's from the governor's office, "Mr. Johnson has received every protection...
KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon
KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
Ex-majority leader jailed for DUI is leaving Kansas Senate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker who was forced out of one of the state Senate's most powerful jobs following an arrest for drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstate highways is planning to leave the Legislature in early January. Former Senate Majority Leader Sen....
9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds...
Kan. lawmakers: It’s time to fix mental health bed shortages
TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 22 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,609 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, for a total of 901,422 cases. The state reported 3,045 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.23,...
First major post-election change for Gov. Kelly's administration
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday the resignation of Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. Lorenz has served as Transportation Secretary since her confirmation in March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. Her final day in both positions is Friday, December 23. She will be returning to the private sector, according to a statement from Kelly's office.
Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Ads with the candidates’ ex-wives. Cries of “liar” flying in both directions. Stories of a squalid apartment building and abortions under pressure. Questioning an opponent’s independence. His intellect. His mental stability. His religious faith. The extended Senate campaign in Georgia...
Colorado begins steps to regulate psychedelic mushrooms
Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species...
Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked
WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
Economy pushing KPERS returns into negative territory
TOPEKA — Volatility in the stock market will push annual return on investment to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System into negative territory at close of the year, the pension system’s executive director said Tuesday. The assumed investment return for KPERS was adjusted downward in May from 7.75%...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: A 'Rich' legacy
The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.
Warm, windy Friday will increase fire risk in NW Kansas
After a chilly Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for the mercury to jump in the coming days. The high Thursday is expected to be in the upper-50s, rising all the way to the mid-70s by Friday. Windy conditions, dry vegetation and low humidity...
🏀TMP boys second in preseason KBCA polls
With the 2022-23 high school basketball season set to begin this week the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released its preseason rankings on Tuesday. The TMP boys open the season ranked second in class 2A. They are coming off back-to-back state tournament appearances in 3A. TMP dropped down a classification this year to 2A.
🏈 Chiefs slog their way past beat-up Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs slogged their way to a 26-10 victory over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Mahomes eclipsed 300 yards passing for the sixth straight...
