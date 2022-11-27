ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge denies MyPillow CEO's request for Kent County election records

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge tossed out a request from MyPillow CEO Mark Lindell to subpoena 2020 election records and other electronic data from the Kent County Clerk's Office. Lawsuit: Dominion Voting Systems sues 'MyPillow Guy' for $1.3 billion. U.S. District Court Judge Philip Green granted Kent...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Little Apple Post

KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon

KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
BUFFALO, NY
MLive

Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation

LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan AG, 8 other states ask lenders to stop collecting Pink Energy loan payments

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Attorney General is asking the loan lenders to suspend loan payments to Pink Energy as it continues to investigate it. Earlier this year, Rob Wolchek received complaints from a number of customers who purchased solar energy systems from the company which at the time was called PowerHome Solar.
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

