MI Supreme Court pauses case against James & Jennifer Crumbley
The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Kalamazoo man ‘put innocent lives in danger’ in shooting, prosecutor says at sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — A judge said his decision was “called for” when sentencing a Kalamazoo man to federal prison for shooting at a vehicle with four people inside. DeShay Malory, 30, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, to 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.
Execution Day for man who killed police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Judge denies MyPillow CEO's request for Kent County election records
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge tossed out a request from MyPillow CEO Mark Lindell to subpoena 2020 election records and other electronic data from the Kent County Clerk's Office. Lawsuit: Dominion Voting Systems sues 'MyPillow Guy' for $1.3 billion. U.S. District Court Judge Philip Green granted Kent...
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
Michigan man falsely claims troopers stole money, opioids during search, officials say
ALPENA, MI – A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fabricated false claims of misconduct against Michigan State Police troopers who conducted searches of his home and business, officials said. Thomas VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana...
Michigan’s women prison fails to comply with staff body searches, timely health care for inmates
An investigation into the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility found that there is still work to do in order to bring the facility up to compliance standards, according to a recent Office of Auditor General report. OAG staff presented the new findings from a follow-up investigation into July 2017...
KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon
KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation
LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
In whispered 911 call, teacher fears gunshots fired in school
KENT COUNTY, MI – After hearing what she thought was gunfire, a teacher – alone in her room – whispered to a 911 dispatcher. “I heard gunshots go off,” she said on Oct. 31. Breathing heavily, she told the dispatcher she didn’t know if there was...
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
Former Forest Hills Schools teacher gets jail over student groping accusations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A former Forest Hills Central Middle School teacher has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after two female students said he touched them inappropriately. John Patrick Moglia, 57, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 28 in Kent County Circuit Court on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.
‘He executed her’: GRPD looking for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
Grand Rapids police are asking for your help finding the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend last month.
Michigan AG, 8 other states ask lenders to stop collecting Pink Energy loan payments
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Attorney General is asking the loan lenders to suspend loan payments to Pink Energy as it continues to investigate it. Earlier this year, Rob Wolchek received complaints from a number of customers who purchased solar energy systems from the company which at the time was called PowerHome Solar.
Garfield Township Couple Loses $2,900 in Bitcoin ATM Scam
A couple in Grand Traverse County lost nearly $3,000 in a scam involving a Bitcoin ATM. The manager of a gas station in Garfield Township called police, saying they suspected something was wrong when they saw the elderly couple using the Bitcoin ATM. Police say a scammer used a computer...
Panel in Muskegon to discuss police-community relations
A forum in Muskegon on Saturday will discuss ways to build trust between police and their communities.
Fired Kalamazoo Township fire chief to be allowed to present case at special meeting
KALAMAZOO TWP, MI — One week after a special meeting was held to allow one of two fired Kalamazoo Township fire officials the opportunity to present a case for reinstatement and discuss his termination, the township board of trustees has decided to hold a second special meeting to hear from the other fired chief.
9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds...
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
