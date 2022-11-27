Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
Golf Digest
Heated exchange at club championship leads to one of the best on-course tantrums we've ever seen
WARNING: The videos you're about to see contain explicit language. A LOT of explicit language. But if you don't mind that sort of thing, and you like seeing golf course fights and/or on-course tantrums, these might just become your two favorite videos ever. A big hat tip to our friends...
Phil Mickelson wasted no time in responding to Tiger Woods' comments on LIV Golf, PGA Tour
Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday ahead of his Hero World Challenge in Albany — an event he was supposed to play in before withdrawing Monday due to plantar fasciitis. While he answered questions about his health and future goals on the golf course, Woods also came out firing against LIV Golf and its leader, Greg Norman.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith LOSES match to LPGA Tour legend + pricey bottle of wine
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith has not lost many times in 2022 but the red-hot Australian was defeated by his compatriot and semi-retired LPGA Tour legend Karrie Webb earlier this season. Webb, 47, is a 41-time LPGA Tour winner and seven-time major champion. The highlight of her career came in 2002...
golfmagic.com
RBC announce replacements for LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell
The Royal Bank of Canada has announced PGA Tour players Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and Sam Burns will fill the void left by LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Harold Varner III. In case you didn't know, the professional golf world has been particularly interesting in 2022. The emergence...
golfmagic.com
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes | NEW DROP! | Golf Cyber Monday Special
Scottsdale Golf has dropped the brand new Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes in Black/Infrared with Express Delivery on Cyber Monday, and you can purchase them via the links at the bottom of this article. The fresh drop from Scottsdale Golf today comes off the back of their awesome...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy on post-Open gripes to Erica: "I give her credit for listening!"
There were many takeaways from Rory McIlroy's interview with the Sunday Independent, chief of which was the revelation the Northern Irishman and Tiger Woods' Open preparations were hampered after they both contracted COVID19. Others included how McIlroy, 33, believed he had won the 150th Open Championship even when Cameron Smith...
Look: Phil Mickelson Has Already Responded To Tiger Woods
On Tuesday afternoon, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson fired back at PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. Mickelson highlighted the supposed wealth the PGA Tour possesses and how that money was not shared with the players. "Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018: 1.6 billion in stocks, 700 million in cash,...
thecomeback.com
Golf world reacts to shocking Tiger Woods appearance
Tiger Woods will not play at this week’s Hero Cup Challenge, shelving his planned return to the links. Woods is currently suffering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Woods talked about the issue this week with assembled media:. “Not a doctor by any stretch, but Tiger looks far...
Former Cal Golfer Collin Morikawa Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Katherine Zhu
Collin Morikawa married long-time girlfriend Katherine Zhu on Saturday, with an assist from their dog, Koa. The 25-year-old former Cal star, currently the world’s 10th-ranked golfer, announced the big news via social media. “11.26.22. A day we will remember forever,” he posted on Instagram. Photos from the wedding...
‘I Would Never Do That’: Tiger Woods Solidifies Stance on Using a Golf Cart
Tiger Woods told the media on Tuesday that he would never use a golf cart in a PGA Tour event.
GolfWRX
Report: Familiar PGA Tour venue defects to LIV Golf
One of the great European Tour venues has been lost, and now the PGA Tour is feeling the same. Once venue for the seasonal finale, Valderrama has since had an off-on relationship with the European and DP World Tours, but was welcomed back in 2017. The short but extremely tricky track has since seen victories for Sergio Garcia (twice), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Catlin, Matt Fitzpatrick and, this year, Adrian Otaegui.
Tiger Woods had two more wreck-related surgeries in '22
Tiger Woods, who "can't walk" because of plantar fasciitis and is not playing this week, said he had two more wreck-related surgeries in 2022.
Best Golf Irons For Women 2022
In this equipment piece we look at some of the best golf irons for women.
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas waited one year for the perfect roast of Jordan Spieth at the Hero World Challenge
This time last year was a much simpler time in professional golf. No LIV drama, no OWGR bashing, no uncertainty of what was to come in the future. Pre-LIV, the worst thing a player could do was commit a rules infraction, like, say, I don't know, teeing off from the wrong tee box.
Golf.com
RoboTest: Is it better to hit a draw or fade off the tee for distance?
Having a consistent shot shape can make a huge difference when it comes to having confidence in your driver, as well as having an impact on distance and accuracy. The question then becomes, if you had the option of choosing to play either a draw or a fade, is one really better than the other?
New York Post
Grab this mini golf simulator at a huge price drop this Cyber Monday
The holiday rush is coming, leaving you little time to indulge in your hobbies. Between shopping for presents for everyone on your list and cramming all your deliverables for work, it seems next to impossible to devote valuable time to luxuries like going to the gym or hitting the green. For golf enthusiasts, though, there’s a little-known hack that you can try to still practice your swings no matter how busy you are — using a simulator like TruGolf Mini.
thegolfnewsnet.com
When should golfers move to the senior tees?
As golfers age, they start to lose distance on every shot. That's just how aging works. The muscles aren't as strong, and the body just does not work the way it did in the younger years. The good news is that golfers have an opportunity to play golf courses at...
Golf.com
Cyber Monday golf deals: The best sales happening now for golfers
Ahh, Cyber Monday is here — the last day to snag any of the overwhelmingly great deals we’ve seen across golf brands over the past week. Here at GOLF, we’ve done our due diligence to try to make shopping these sales slightly less overwhelming for you by curating the best deals all in one place.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: What is the penalty for using a tee in the drop area?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. What is the penalty for using a tee in the drop area? —Jeff Howerton, Evansville, Ind. Nowadays, justice is...
