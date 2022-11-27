Read full article on original website
Local organizations benefit from Hays Optimists annual Christmas tree sale
Come see us in the Hays Walmart parking lot, 4301 Vine, to get your fresh holiday tree!. We'll be open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on all Saturdays and Sundays, and 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, until we run out of trees.
Grief support groups plan Memorial Tree event in Hays
Three grief support groups from the Center for Life Experience will have their annual Holiday Memorial Tree Dedications at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Jackie Creamer’s Dance Studio, 1003 Main. The trees will be on display in the studio’s large windows until after Jan. 1, said Darian Schulte,...
KOERNER: Award-winning 4-H fair recipes
The holidays can be a good time to try new recipes. I thought I would use the opportunity to recognize recipes from the 2022 Ellis County Fair that won awards. Esther Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H club, won Grand Champion junior foods with her recipe, Layered Reese’s Cake. Mya Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion junior foods for her entry of a Fresh Orange Cake.
Barton County property owner holds man at gunpoint
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A property owner in Barton County held an alleged thief at gunpoint until law enforcement could arrive. The Barton County sheriff says it happened Monday afternoon, around 2:30, about three miles east of Great Bend. The sheriff says the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was allegedly taking items from a vacant […]
KRUG: Nutrition education opportunities at Extension
Nutrition education is a fun part of my job. Recently, I visited 7th grade Skills for Adolescence classes at the Great Bend Middle School. I packed a lot of information in the 50-minute class period and am hopeful that they will remember my visit when making future food choices. I...
Ellis teen uninjured in morning rollover on Highway 40
A 15-year-old Ellis girl was driving a vehicle eastbound on Old Highway 40 on Tuesday morning when the vehicle rolled. The girl entered the south ditch, overcorrected, the vehicle rolled a couple of times and came to rest on its top in the south pasture, said Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun.
Property owner holds burglar at gunpoint east of Great Bend
On Monday, Nov. 28, at about 2:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a reported burglary in progress approximately three miles east of Great Bend on East Barton County Road. Deputies were advised the property owner was holding a suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival at the...
First student commits to FHSU Officer Candidate School Program
Jackson Piper, Overland Park junior, was sworn-in to the Kansas Army National Guard in November. As the first student to be part of the FHSU Officer Candidate School program, he will start basic combat training immediately followed by advanced individual training in January. Piper will begin phase one of the Officer Candidate School program in the summer of 2024.
HaysMed announces opening of pain center
HaysMed has recently opened a pain center. Dr. Keith Green, anesthesiologist, will be providing services in a clinic located at 2500 Canterbury, Ste. 206. While Green has been providing pain management for over 25 years in the hospital setting, this will be the first time that a dedicated clinic area will be used.
NW Kansas woman injured after car strikes post on I-70
CORRECTED 9:45 a.m. Monday to reflect accurate injury information. TREGO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Sunday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Buick LeSebre driven by Justin L. Johnson, 26, Collyer, was westbound 0n Interstate 70 near Ogallah in the driving lane.
Here's how drought has battered the Midwest — and what it might mean for next year
LA CROSSE — On G.W. Johnston’s ranch in west-central Kansas, the grass never got green this summer. So he's had to buy hay to keep his cattle alive — in the middle of a widespread drought that's pushed those hay prices way up. He could sell all...
50 grams of meth seized during arrest south of Great Bend
On Sunday, Nov. 27, at about 4:30 a.m., a Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a white Chrysler Sebring on US 281 Highway, near mile post 100, south of the city of Great Bend. When the deputy approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the officer saw what they...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/23 - 11/27)
BOOKED: Mark Ray on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $597.50 cash only. Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ashlynn Hamby-Raya on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine,...
KDHE: 30 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Nov. 19 to 25. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County returned to the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See map below). Several other northwest Kansas...
Former Plainville Livestock Commission owner sentenced to prison, millions in restitution
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
HPD arrest log, Nov. 20 to 26
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Sara Caitlin Gardner, 22, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Nov. 20 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Trevor Jordan Shorb, 27, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Nov. 20 in Hays...
