NFL
Browns officially add QB Deshaun Watson to 53-man active roster
The Cleveland Browns officially added quarterback Deshaun Watson to the team's 53-man active roster on Monday, clearing the way for Watson to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, his old team. Watson had missed the first 11 games of the 2022 season while serving a suspension for violating the...
NFL
Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but LaFleur had no true update beyond that. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "I think...
NFL
Colts HC Jeff Saturday on decision not to call timeout after Matt Ryan scramble: 'I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment'
Staring at a seven-point deficit with a chaotic back-and-forth of a Monday night game coming to a close, Jeff Saturday's Indianapolis Colts had 93 yards to go in 3 minutes and 52 seconds with three timeouts to get them there. They came up 26 yards and seven points short with...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three
Hark! The Eagles soar on golden wings back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. A dominant offensive performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football was enough to bump the Chiefs from the top spot in what's shaping up as an epic back-and-forth battle between superpowers down the home stretch of the regular season.
NFL
NFL 360: Sam Prince | LIFE OF SAM
A heart transplant survivor and diehard Giants fan inspires his favorite team and becomes a devoted organ donation advocate - turning his personal challenges into a mission to save lives. To support that lifesaving mission, visit www.registerme.org.
NFL
Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason
The arrival of Week 13 provides a little déjà vu in this space. At this time last season, Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco was in question, prompting me to explore the quarterback's market for the 2022 NFL offseason. One year later, Garoppolo's still quarterbacking the 49ers, but his future remains a trendy topic.
NFL
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Leads Pro Bowl Games Voting by Fans
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote with 90,313 votes. The Minnesota Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles round out the current top five. Fans can...
NFL
Dolphins-Chargers Flexed to NBC's Sunday Night Football
The NFL announced the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, December 11 will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. During the 2022 season, flexible scheduling for...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 13 waiver wire
So you watched Travis Etienne or Michael Carter go down with an injury and have come seeking waiver wire insurance, have you? Oh boy, do I have just the thing. Might I interest you in an NFL player named Zonovan Knight? No, he's not a Yu-Gi-Oh card or a WWE wrestler. He's a real running back for the New York Jets, who actually flashed quite a lot of juice on Sunday.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Patriots game on Prime Video
WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Call it the Tom Brady curse. For many years -- nearly two whole decades -- the Patriots dominated the Bills in a way few franchises have been able to do to a division rival. From the moment Brady took over as Patriots starter in 2001...
NFL
NFL Week 13 underdogs: Mike White's Jets to keep rolling against Vikings? Can Dolphins defeat 49ers?
Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 4 (least confident).
NFL
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts undergoes knee surgery, out for rest of 2022 season
Kyle Pitts' journey back to the field began Wednesday with surgery to repair his torn MCL. The Falcons tight end underwent the operation and posted a photo from his hospital bed following surgery:. Pitts suffered the knee injury in Atlanta's Week 11 win over Chicago, exiting early in the third...
NFL
The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers' staying power
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An early feel-good story takes a turn. -- Who's rising and falling after Week 12?. -- What can we expect from Deshaun Watson?. But...
NFL
Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad
Melvin Gordon will continue his 2022 season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Gordon to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Gordon should be active soon after spending the past week as a free agent.
NFL
Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career
Aaron Donald joined the list of notable Rams who will miss time in a disappointing season. The Rams defensive tackle will not play in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Rams coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday. Donald suffered the injury in Los Angeles' 26-10 loss...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Sam Darnold Has Revived D.J. Moore
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by breaking down some of the biggest news from around the league, including Aaron Rodgers' late-game rib injury on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles and what to expect from the Jaguars' backfield after Travis Etienne was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens. They go on to discuss what the future holds for a few Jets pass-catchers as well as a potential revival for another receiver in their biggest takeaways from the past weekend. They also dive into Week 12's top performers, some waiver wire targets to go after, and which players can finally be dropped.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 12 games
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 12 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big 3 games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, Chargers at Cardinals and Raiders at Seahawks. Next, the guys touch on two more games, Buccaneers at Browns and Broncos at Panthers. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss Mike White's start for the Jets against the Bears and then, congratulate Bucky for winning the City Section Division I championship as head coach for Granada Hills Charter.
NFL
Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season. The rookie overcame multiple gunshot wounds during an August attempted robbery or carjacking, missing just four weeks due to the injury. Now, Robinson is surging for the streaking Commanders, winners of three straight and six of their last seven games.
