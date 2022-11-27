ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns officially add QB Deshaun Watson to 53-man active roster

The Cleveland Browns officially added quarterback Deshaun Watson to the team's 53-man active roster on Monday, clearing the way for Watson to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, his old team. Watson had missed the first 11 games of the 2022 season while serving a suspension for violating the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
NFL

NFL 360: Sam Prince | LIFE OF SAM

A heart transplant survivor and diehard Giants fan inspires his favorite team and becomes a devoted organ donation advocate - turning his personal challenges into a mission to save lives. To support that lifesaving mission, visit www.registerme.org.
NFL

Dolphins-Chargers Flexed to NBC's Sunday Night Football

The NFL announced the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, December 11 will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. During the 2022 season, flexible scheduling for...
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 13 waiver wire

So you watched Travis Etienne or Michael Carter go down with an injury and have come seeking waiver wire insurance, have you? Oh boy, do I have just the thing. Might I interest you in an NFL player named Zonovan Knight? No, he's not a Yu-Gi-Oh card or a WWE wrestler. He's a real running back for the New York Jets, who actually flashed quite a lot of juice on Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL

NFL Week 13 underdogs: Mike White's Jets to keep rolling against Vikings? Can Dolphins defeat 49ers?

Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 4 (least confident).
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad

Melvin Gordon will continue his 2022 season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Gordon to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Gordon should be active soon after spending the past week as a free agent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Aaron Donald joined the list of notable Rams who will miss time in a disappointing season. The Rams defensive tackle will not play in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Rams coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday. Donald suffered the injury in Los Angeles' 26-10 loss...
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Sam Darnold Has Revived D.J. Moore

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by breaking down some of the biggest news from around the league, including Aaron Rodgers' late-game rib injury on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles and what to expect from the Jaguars' backfield after Travis Etienne was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens. They go on to discuss what the future holds for a few Jets pass-catchers as well as a potential revival for another receiver in their biggest takeaways from the past weekend. They also dive into Week 12's top performers, some waiver wire targets to go after, and which players can finally be dropped.
NFL

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 12 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 12 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big 3 games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, Chargers at Cardinals and Raiders at Seahawks. Next, the guys touch on two more games, Buccaneers at Browns and Broncos at Panthers. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss Mike White's start for the Jets against the Bears and then, congratulate Bucky for winning the City Section Division I championship as head coach for Granada Hills Charter.
NFL

Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season. The rookie overcame multiple gunshot wounds during an August attempted robbery or carjacking, missing just four weeks due to the injury. Now, Robinson is surging for the streaking Commanders, winners of three straight and six of their last seven games.
WASHINGTON, DC

