ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

This Could Be the End for Aaron Rodgers

After back-to-back MVP seasons, Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are 4-8 through 12 weeks with a 3% of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. Rodgers was already batting a broken right thumb heading into a Week 12 date with the Philadelphia Eagles, injuring his oblique muscle as well during a 40-33 loss on Sunday Night Football.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Analyst Demands A Major Leadership Change

In their Sunday Night Football 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers surrendered 363 rushing yards and an additional 137 passing yards. The Packers allowed two separate players to run for more than 140 yards. It’s difficult to win a game when you surrender over 300 rushing yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Former teammate reveals conspiracy talk with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always been known to be a bit of an odd-ball, and a former teammates revelation about his first interaction with him only reaffirms that notion. Former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer discussed his relationship with Rodgers amongst a number of other topics in an...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy