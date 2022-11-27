Read full article on original website
Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Argentines renewed their hopes in the country's national soccer team after it defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, booking a place for the team led by star Lionel Messi in the knockout stages of the World Cup.
