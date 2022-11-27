ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

wpde.com

Hurricane Season 2022 Recap

Wednesday was the last day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. While the season wasn't as active as forecast, it was still quite active in the latter half. Fiona, Ian, and Nicole were the big storms this year, with Ian being the worst storm that Florida has seen in years.
FLORIDA STATE
wpde.com

63 arrested as police crack down on thefts, repeat offenders in East Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have completed the third phase of their effort to curb thefts and target repeat offenders in East Asheville. The effort has been a response to calls from businesses along South Tunnel Road about the increase in thefts in the area. The effort, dubbed “Operation Larceny,” has so far resulted in 63 arrests and 116 charges filed, including 30 felony crimes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

CVS cracking down on pharmacy robberies across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Amidst a busy holiday shopping season and as part of an ongoing commitment to support law enforcement and help build safer communities, CVS Health announced the installation of time delay safe technology in 800 CVS Pharmacy locations, including those in Target stores, in 13 states across the country.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

