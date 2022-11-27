Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Coming up as the Browns Quarterback Approaches First Start

Deshaun Watson is nearing the 11 game suspension, so that means a Cleveland Browns debut is coming up for him.

Deshaun Watson is set to return to practice on Monday for the Cleveland Browns with full starter reps. According to the NFL, Watson is on schedule to be fully reinstated Monday, all stipulations have been met.

As part of the 11-game suspension, Watson had to undergo league-advised counseling. The Browns quarterback has done everything asked of him and is ready to play his first bit of actual football in about 700 days.

Jacoby Brissett is making his final start for the Browns today when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cleveland is currently 3-7 so the hope is that Watson can bring a spark back to the team. The playoffs might be out of the way but the team getting their quarterback is a big step for the future.

Next Sunday it will be Watson leading the Browns into Houston to take on his former team.

