Georgia State

Bleacher Report

Patrick Peterson: Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Don't Care About Nobody but Kyler Murray'

Patrick Peterson is not a fan of Kyler Murray. The Minnesota Vikings cornerback and former Arizona Cardinal ripped Murray on his All Things Covered podcast Wednesday:. Both Peterson and his co-host, former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden, agreed that they feel head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be the scapegoat for Arizona's struggles amid a 4-8 start to the season.
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Biggest Decisions to Make in NFL Offseason

The Green Bay Packers will face one of their toughest offseasons in recent memory once the 2022 NFL regular season reaches its conclusion. Green Bay has a number of key free agents on offense and not all of them will be able to re-sign with the team because of their value on the open market.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 13

The number 13 has long had a reputation for being unlucky. More than a few fantasy managers are banking on that being a myth. We have hit the point in the season where the next loss could be the last one—at least the last one that matters. Sure, some...
Bleacher Report

Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach

The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

Vikings hoping to get healthy again at cornerback

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For three straight weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have started a different cornerback because of injuries. Last week against New England, Duke Shelley was pressed into action when Andrew Booth Jr. was held out with a knee injury. Booth started one game in place of fellow rookie Akayleb Evans but then got hurt. And Evans got his shot when Cameron Dantzler Sr. went on injured reserve.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Key Matchups in Every Remaining Week of 2022 NFL Season

Six weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season. While each player and coach will continue to focus on the next matchup, we can't help but peek ahead at remainder of the schedule. There are plenty of circles left on the calendar. Division titles, wild-card races and playoff seeding will...
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on Evolution of Black QBs in America

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will executive produce and host an upcoming docuseries focused on the evolution of Black quarterbacks in America. SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios announced Wednesday that they are co-producing the eight-part docuseries, which will be told from Vick's point of view and feature him interviewing many current and former NFL players and coaches.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Biggest Weakness for Every NFL Division Leader Entering Week 13

The NFL playoff picture is beginning to materialize, but there are still plenty of neck-and-neck divisional races to sort out before the 2022 campaign wraps up. While some teams are closer than others to locking up their respective divisions, none of the eight current leaders has clinched yet. With plenty of drama sure to unfold over the coming weeks, it’s a great time to overview which clubs are in the driver's seat and how they can be dethroned.
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. Asked Aaron Rodgers how he’d feel if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> wanted to give Jordan Love a couple starts to finish the season. Rodgers says he hopes to finish season out, but would approach it with an “open mind” if team doesn’t win final 5 games.<br><br>Full answer: <a href="https://t.co/JJ1mJTppNz">pic.twitter.com/JJ1mJTppNz</a>
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Jordan Love SZN: Packers' SNF Loss Jumpstarts Offseason Evaluation Period

The Green Bay Packers are now Jordan Love's team. The third-year signal-caller's insertion into the lineup isn't simply a result of Aaron Rodgers dealing with multiple injuries. Instead, his play from Sunday's contest through the rest of the season will help provide the blueprint for the Packers' offseason plans. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NBA Insider Shams Charania Says He Doesn't Run Hoop Central Twitter amid Speculation

NBA insider Shams Charania denied he's the author behind the popular "Hoop Central" Twitter account. Charania told Pat McAfee on Wednesday he's not running the account and added wouldn't have the time to maintain such a prolific burner while doing his usual reporting. The theory quickly gained steam last week...

