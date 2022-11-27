Read full article on original website
Rams' Aaron Donald Ruled Out vs. Seahawks; 1st Career Game Missed Due to Injury
For the first time in his legendary nine-year NFL career, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will have to miss a game because of injury. Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Donald has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a sprained right ankle.
Raheem Mostert Clarifies Comments Saying Dolphins Have 'Way More Talent' Than 49ers
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016 through 2021, so it certainly turned heads when he made comments appearing to criticize his former team. During an interview with NFL reporter Tyler Dunne, Mostert said "we have way more talent here" and noted the...
Russell Wilson has ‘lost people in the locker room’ as future at Broncos in doubt for $245m flop
THINGS seem to be going from one low to another for Russell Wilson in Denver. The high-priced Broncos quarterback has endured a torrid start to life at Empower Field at Mile High. Through Week 12, Wilson, 34, has led his new side to a 3-8 start, and himself to 29th...
49ers DE Nick Bosa provides reason for concern for Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Miami coach Mike McDaniel spent enough time with Nick Bosa during his time as an assistant in San Francisco to know what he’ll be dealing with on Sunday when he faces his former team for the first time. Bosa has developed into one...
Patrick Peterson: Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Don't Care About Nobody but Kyler Murray'
Patrick Peterson is not a fan of Kyler Murray. The Minnesota Vikings cornerback and former Arizona Cardinal ripped Murray on his All Things Covered podcast Wednesday:. Both Peterson and his co-host, former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden, agreed that they feel head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be the scapegoat for Arizona's struggles amid a 4-8 start to the season.
Report: Russell Wilson's Birthday Party Attended by 'About Half' of Broncos Players
Russell Wilson might want a mulligan for his 34th birthday party. Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver reported "about half the team" attended a celebration thrown by Wilson's wife, Ciara. This certainly won't dispel speculation as to whether Wilson's Broncos teammates have already grown fed up with him. While Melvin...
Falcons' Kyle Pitts Has Surgery on Knee Injury; Smith Has No 'Concerns' for 2023
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after undergoing knee surgery. Head coach Arthur Smith said the procedure is "nothing that concerns us going into 2023." Pitts shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday night after the surgery:. This brings an end...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Biggest Decisions to Make in NFL Offseason
The Green Bay Packers will face one of their toughest offseasons in recent memory once the 2022 NFL regular season reaches its conclusion. Green Bay has a number of key free agents on offense and not all of them will be able to re-sign with the team because of their value on the open market.
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 13
The number 13 has long had a reputation for being unlucky. More than a few fantasy managers are banking on that being a myth. We have hit the point in the season where the next loss could be the last one—at least the last one that matters. Sure, some...
Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach
The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
USC AD Mike Bohn deems Trojans' quick turnaround under Lincoln Riley 'special'
Lincoln Riley has wildly exceeded expectations in his first season leading the Trojans. Athletic director Mike Bohn and others share thoughts on his journey.
Vikings hoping to get healthy again at cornerback
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For three straight weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have started a different cornerback because of injuries. Last week against New England, Duke Shelley was pressed into action when Andrew Booth Jr. was held out with a knee injury. Booth started one game in place of fellow rookie Akayleb Evans but then got hurt. And Evans got his shot when Cameron Dantzler Sr. went on injured reserve.
Key Matchups in Every Remaining Week of 2022 NFL Season
Six weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season. While each player and coach will continue to focus on the next matchup, we can't help but peek ahead at remainder of the schedule. There are plenty of circles left on the calendar. Division titles, wild-card races and playoff seeding will...
Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on Evolution of Black QBs in America
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will executive produce and host an upcoming docuseries focused on the evolution of Black quarterbacks in America. SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios announced Wednesday that they are co-producing the eight-part docuseries, which will be told from Vick's point of view and feature him interviewing many current and former NFL players and coaches.
Biggest Weakness for Every NFL Division Leader Entering Week 13
The NFL playoff picture is beginning to materialize, but there are still plenty of neck-and-neck divisional races to sort out before the 2022 campaign wraps up. While some teams are closer than others to locking up their respective divisions, none of the eight current leaders has clinched yet. With plenty of drama sure to unfold over the coming weeks, it’s a great time to overview which clubs are in the driver's seat and how they can be dethroned.
Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. Asked Aaron Rodgers how he’d feel if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> wanted to give Jordan Love a couple starts to finish the season. Rodgers says he hopes to finish season out, but would approach it with an “open mind” if team doesn’t win final 5 games.<br><br>Full answer: <a href="https://t.co/JJ1mJTppNz">pic.twitter.com/JJ1mJTppNz</a>
Terrell Owens Says Man He Punched in CVS Fight Made 'Offensive Gestures,' Threats
Former NFL player Terrell Owens says he was acting in self-defense when he punched a man in a CVS parking lot, telling the Associated Press that the other person "made offensive gestures and threatening statements." The altercation, which took place Saturday night in Inglewood, California, was caught on video and...
Jordan Love SZN: Packers' SNF Loss Jumpstarts Offseason Evaluation Period
The Green Bay Packers are now Jordan Love's team. The third-year signal-caller's insertion into the lineup isn't simply a result of Aaron Rodgers dealing with multiple injuries. Instead, his play from Sunday's contest through the rest of the season will help provide the blueprint for the Packers' offseason plans. A...
MLB Rumors: Free-Agent Market Could Move Quickly After Aaron Judge's Decision
As is often the case during the offseason, some MLB teams might be in a holding pattern until the biggest fish in free agency gets reeled in. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that "the high-end market could move, perhaps quickly" once Aaron Judge agrees to a contract. According to Passan,...
NBA Insider Shams Charania Says He Doesn't Run Hoop Central Twitter amid Speculation
NBA insider Shams Charania denied he's the author behind the popular "Hoop Central" Twitter account. Charania told Pat McAfee on Wednesday he's not running the account and added wouldn't have the time to maintain such a prolific burner while doing his usual reporting. The theory quickly gained steam last week...
