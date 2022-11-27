Read full article on original website
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
Jordin Sparks Talks About ‘All-Consuming’ Dancing With the Stars Experience & Shares Expert Advice for Future Contestants
Known as a singer with chart-topping hits like “No Air” and “One Step At a Time,” and as the winner of 2007’s American Idol, Jordin Sparks let fans see another side of her during this year’s Dancing With the Stars. Paired with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong – who Sparks calls her “brother for life now”– the singer made it to Week 7 before being eliminated. With no prior formal dancing experience under her belt, she understood the competition would be a challenge, but she never expected it to be so intense. “I knew it was going to be tough because...
How the Cinematography of ‘Women Talking’ Plays With Time
At the core of Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” are the titular women, who, as cinematographer Luc Montpellier says, are “in the process of dismantling an old world that has been part of their lives their entire life.” In the film, an ensemble of actors led by Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley, discuss the sexualand physical trauma inflicted upon all the women of their isolated religious community and the difficult decisions and choices it would take to build a new life outside that community. It all unfolds while their husbands are away in town. It unfolds mostly in a barn...
