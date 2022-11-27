Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
signalscv.com
Gary Horton | Build Better Yellowed Electrical Fixtures
Across the room from me is an electrical wall outlet — an original with the house, which has, with time, turned a dull yellow. Our 110-volt outlets are the old style – they look like two surprised faces with vertical eyes wide open and mouths agape. Like the ones that fascinated you when you were kids.
scvnews.com
Caltrans Announces Overnight I-5 Closures in Santa Clarita
The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures of northbound Interstate 5. between State Route 14 and Calgrove Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 p.m – 4 a.m. Detour: Take SR 14 north; exit Golden Valley. The closures are part of the The $679 million...
Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race
Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday. Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office. “I have been truly blessed ...
One Hospitalized After Newhall Crash
A person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after hitting a pole in a Newhall crash. Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a newhall crash near Lyons and Newhall Avenues, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “IT was for a vehicle versus a pole,” Munoz said. ...
Local Santa Clarita Woman In Search Of Life-Saving Bone Marrow Donor
A 22-year-old former Valencia High School student diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia is in search of a life-saving bone marrow donor through “Be The Match.” Kristen, known as “KC” to her friends and family, graduated from Valencia High School in 2018, where she was one of the captains of the VHS dance team ...
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
signalscv.com
Vehicle hits power pole, one transported to hospital
A vehicle hit a power pole Wednesday morning on Lyons Avenue at Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, and one person was transported to the hospital, said Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, units were dispatched to the collision at 9:34...
foxla.com
California oil refiners posting record profits during gas price spikes: Report
LOS ANGELES - California biggest oil refiners more than doubled their profits during recent gas price spikes, Consumer Watchdog testified before the state's Energy Commission Tuesday. Those refiners also saw 30% greater profits from California during 2022 than from anywhere else in the nation or world, according to the testimony.
signalscv.com
Val Verde Park to become Winter Wonderland
Los Angeles County’s Parks After Dark is returning with a Winter Wonderland experience to bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to 34 L.A. County Parks — including Val Verde Park — in the month of December. Parks After Dark Snow Patrol teams, staffed...
theavtimes.com
Deputy blames demotion on retaliation by lieutenant close to Villanueva
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is suing her employer, alleging she was wrongfully demoted earlier this year for resisting sexual harassment by a close associate of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Deputy Lorraine Anda’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, retaliation and harassment. She also names Lt. Jennifer...
signalscv.com
Boy Scout installs 14 crosses at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Matthew Meyer, at only 17 years old, is making his mark in Santa Clarita through his Eagle Scout project, the Stations of the Cross at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Meyer began his Boy Scout journey at around 12 years old and has been attending OLPH for as long as he remembers.
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of grand theft at Stevenson Ranch Walmart
A woman who attempted to leave the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch without paying on Nov. 22 was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and petty theft shoplifting, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: November 7 – November 13
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
signalscv.com
Arthur Saginian | Message to the Online Peanut Gallery
This is in the category of “those who can’t do, teach, and those who can’t teach, teach P.E.” No offense to P.E. instructors. I would like to offer a suggestion to all of the Greg Kings, Diego Vegas, Dean Hayeses, James Carlsons, Betty Smiths, Stephen Smiths (probably not related to Betty), Dean Kellys, Art Brunelles, Jon Cooks and Kevin Cambras of the world. There, I think I was fairly egalitarian in that I named five from the left and five from the right in my appeal. And here’s my appeal:
signalscv.com
The Cube to host tree lighting Friday
The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Friday to host the second annual tree lighting ceremony at The Cube. The City Council will lead the community in the countdown before they flip the switch illuminating the stunning Christmas tree located directly on the ice. This year, the event will be emceed by Los Angeles Kings announcer Nick Nickson, and will feature holiday performances by local ice skaters who will be showcased in the upcoming Holiday Skate Show “The Grinch’s Holiday.” Joining them will be local musicians from the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra who will perform our favorite holiday tunes.
