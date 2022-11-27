ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Gary Horton | Build Better Yellowed Electrical Fixtures

Across the room from me is an electrical wall outlet — an original with the house, which has, with time, turned a dull yellow. Our 110-volt outlets are the old style – they look like two surprised faces with vertical eyes wide open and mouths agape. Like the ones that fascinated you when you were kids.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Caltrans Announces Overnight I-5 Closures in Santa Clarita

The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures of northbound Interstate 5. between State Route 14 and Calgrove Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 p.m – 4 a.m. Detour: Take SR 14 north; exit Golden Valley. The closures are part of the The $679 million...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race

Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday.  Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.  “I have been truly blessed ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Hospitalized After Newhall Crash

A person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after hitting a pole in a Newhall crash. Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a newhall crash near Lyons and Newhall Avenues, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “IT was for a vehicle versus a pole,” Munoz said. ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle hits power pole, one transported to hospital

A vehicle hit a power pole Wednesday morning on Lyons Avenue at Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, and one person was transported to the hospital, said Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, units were dispatched to the collision at 9:34...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Val Verde Park to become Winter Wonderland

Los Angeles County’s Parks After Dark is returning with a Winter Wonderland experience to bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to 34 L.A. County Parks — including Val Verde Park — in the month of December. Parks After Dark Snow Patrol teams, staffed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Deputy blames demotion on retaliation by lieutenant close to Villanueva

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is suing her employer, alleging she was wrongfully demoted earlier this year for resisting sexual harassment by a close associate of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Deputy Lorraine Anda’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, retaliation and harassment. She also names Lt. Jennifer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thequakercampus.org

Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College

Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of grand theft at Stevenson Ranch Walmart

A woman who attempted to leave the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch without paying on Nov. 22 was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and petty theft shoplifting, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: November 7 – November 13

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Arthur Saginian | Message to the Online Peanut Gallery

This is in the category of “those who can’t do, teach, and those who can’t teach, teach P.E.” No offense to P.E. instructors. I would like to offer a suggestion to all of the Greg Kings, Diego Vegas, Dean Hayeses, James Carlsons, Betty Smiths, Stephen Smiths (probably not related to Betty), Dean Kellys, Art Brunelles, Jon Cooks and Kevin Cambras of the world. There, I think I was fairly egalitarian in that I named five from the left and five from the right in my appeal. And here’s my appeal:
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Cube to host tree lighting Friday

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Friday to host the second annual tree lighting ceremony at The Cube. The City Council will lead the community in the countdown before they flip the switch illuminating the stunning Christmas tree located directly on the ice. This year, the event will be emceed by Los Angeles Kings announcer Nick Nickson, and will feature holiday performances by local ice skaters who will be showcased in the upcoming Holiday Skate Show “The Grinch’s Holiday.” Joining them will be local musicians from the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra who will perform our favorite holiday tunes.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy