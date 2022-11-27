Read full article on original website
SCV’s tightly contested races to be determined Monday
County Registrar-Recorder releases second-to-last post-election update. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its second to last post-election results update, adding 3,370 ballots for a cumulative total of 2,455,024 ballots — with no major changes in the Santa Clarita Valley’s tightly contested races. Tuesday’s update seemed to solidify...
Sheriff’s officials: Deputy-involved fight caused by drunken man at Starbucks
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was involved in a fight Tuesday evening after responding to a drunken man harassing patrons of a Starbucks at Granary Square in Valencia, according to Watch Sgt. Bill Edson. Edson said deputies received a call for service at the Starbucks in the...
Public Health issues another Cold Weather Alert for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, as temperatures on Tuesday night were expected to drop to near or below freezing in parts of the county. The National Weather Service forecasts that temperatures within the SCV will be...
Insurance commissioner issues 12-month protection for homeowners impacted by Route Fire
Homeowners in 11 ZIP codes in the west side of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas are protected from being dropped by their insurers for at least the next year, after an announcement Monday by the state’s insurance commissioner. Ricardo Lara issued a bulletin to all insurers who...
Soapy Suds offers free car washes for December
Soapy Suds Car Wash is offering free express car washes for the entire month of December as a way to give thanks for the community support. Soapy Suds has been a part of the Santa Clarita Valley for 16 years and is a family business that has been passed down from generation to generation.
More overnight I-5 closures for construction expected
Motorists might want to plan for delays on northbound Interstate 5 Wednesday night and on the southbound side Thursday night due to construction, said Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials. However, rain might postpone the work, said Patrick Chandler, spokesman for Metro. Metro and the California Department of Transportation...
