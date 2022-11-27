ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Sean Tucker Highlights vs Boston College

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNg6F_0jOyFsij00

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker had one of his best performances of the season in the Orange's regular season finale. He ran for 125 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.

RECAP

Syracuse scored 26 straight points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 17-6 deficit and beat Boston College 32-23 Saturday night. With the win, the Orange improved to 7-5 (4-4) on the season and snaps its five game losing streak. Next up for Syracuse is its bowl game which is to be determined.

Garrett Shrader finishes 21-27 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Tucker ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Oronde Gadsden, Damien Alford and Devaughn Cooper were all major weapons for the passing attack, combining for 17 catches for 269 yards and two scores.

The game did not start out well for Syracuse. Boston College strip sacked Garrett Shrader on the opening possession to start with the ball in the red zone. While the defense would hold the Eagles to a field goal, Syracuse's punt was blocked on its next offensive possession to put The Mob back in a similar position. Eagles quarterback Emmett Morehead would hit Zay Flowers for a touchdown to create an early 10-0 advantage.

Boston College would take a 10-6 lead into the fourth quarter as Syracuse continued to falter in the red zone with penalties that took a touchdown off the board and pushed the Orange out of field goal range. When Patrick Garwo ran it in from five yards out with 12:58 left to put BC up 17-6, the game felt as if it was over.

However, Syracuse would save its best performance for last, scoring a touchdown on four straight possessions to rally for victory. Shrader's 58-yard pass to Alford midway through the fourth quarter put the Orange up for the first time. Sean Tucker would then ice the game with two rushing touchdowns in the final two and a half minutes.

Key in that rally was the Orange defense stifling the Eagles offense and forcing a critical turnover to prevent Boston College from starting a drive to potentially tie it.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Illinois 73 Syracuse 44

Syracuse basketball fell 73-44 at #16 Illinois Tuesday night. Here are five takeaways from the loss.  1. Offense This was one of the worst offensive games for Syracuse basketball in recent memory. Some of it was due to Illinois pressure defense, but a lot of was missed shots either on the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: three Orange wide receivers enter the transfer portal

The Syracuse Orange are falling victim to the transfer portal early, as three of their receivers have put their name in for other teams to take a look at. Courtney Jackson became the latest to announce his intent of exploring other options, joining Anthony Queeley and Dom Foster in the portal early Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
25newsnow.com

No. 16 Illinois defeats Syracuse in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (25 News Now) - The Fighting Illini cruise past Syracuse 73-44 in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Illini were led by junior guard Coleman Hawkins who posted a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Illini had three other players in double figures. Terrence...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch: SU vs. Illinois

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse heads west tonight to take on Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Orange is coming off of a one-point loss to Bryant. Tip time is 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN and here is where to find that station:
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

“Our Last Words”: A Love Letter to Upstate NY

Stanley Michael Kaminsky ’23, law grew up in northern Pennsylvania, constantly inspired by his three artsy older sisters. By the age of 14, he was the guitarist in a band with his friends. He had no initial plans to break into singing, but his friends convinced him otherwise. During...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Windy with falling temps this afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Very gusty winds will bring a drop in temperatures and the return of lake effect snow. It’s a south wind Wednesday, so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s midday, but only for a brief period. Once the cold front passes the temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 30s for the second half of the day.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Three industries in Syracuse added over 1,000 jobs in last year: See which ones

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse industries added at least 1,000 jobs in the 12 months between October 2021 and October 2022 and a fourth got close. The region’s leisure and hospitality sector, which includes jobs at places like hotels and restaurants, added 3,200 jobs in that period, the most of any industry in the area, according to October statistics from the state Labor Department. November numbers aren’t available yet.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy