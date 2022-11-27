Dead Island 2 is set to share "gore", "action", and "exclusive new gameplay footage" next month

Mark your diaries, Dead Island fans: it looks like we'll be getting a fresh look at the undead action on December 6, 2022.

We found out last week that Dead Island 2 had once again been delayed and will now release 12 weeks later than planned on April 28, 2023 .

At the time the delay was announced, Dambuster hinted that more news was to come next month, and now the studio has revealed that on December 6 it will debut a Dead Island 2 showcase where we will get to see "gore", "action", and "exclusive new gameplay footage showcased through an exciting cinematic live action pulp adventure".

"Save the date, Slayers," the studio tweeted. "We're rolling out the bloody red carpet for our Dead Island 2 Showcase on December 6th, 8pm GMT | 9pm CET | 1pm PT, and you're invited to watch the premiere here."

The invite is accompanied by the image of a roughed-up invitation inviting "Twitter Slayers" to "a feature of action, gore, and zombies" on Tuesday… and that's it. No further teases, I'm afraid.

The Dead Island 2 showcase will be streamed on Twitch , YouTube and the game's official website , so take your seat on December 6 to find out more.

Developer Dambuster Studios reassures fans on Twitter that development is "in the final stretch", explaining that the team is taking the time to ensure the game launches in a state the team is proud of.

"The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are," the studio says. "The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch. For those who’ve been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us."

Dead Island 2's long development process has involved several studio switches, with Yager initially taking on development duties instead of Techland before Sumo Digital stepped in. Dambuster then took over development in 2019 and has been at the helm ever since.

