World Cup 2022: Which teams have qualified for the last 16?

The group stage of the World Cup 2022 is hurtling along – and teams are already securing their spots in the next round.

We'll know the full line-up for the last 16 soon enough, but we'll keep this list updated in the meantime to help you keep track of how the latter phase of the tournament is shaping up...

World Cup 2022 last 16 teams: France

Reigning world champions France became the first team to book their place in the last 16 of Qatar 2022, after beating Australia and Denmark 4-1 and 2-1 respectively in their first two Group D games. And barring a shock loss to Tunisia and dramatic goal swing in the final round of matches, Les Bleus will advance as group winners.

World Cup 2022 teams who need a point to reach the last 16: Ecuador

Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar in the tournament opener came as little surprise; their 1-1 draw with the Netherlands was rather less expected. As such, a point against Senegal in their final Group A game will take La Tri through to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the second time.

England

Despite following up their 6-2 trouncing of Iran with a thoroughly uninspiring goalless draw against the USA, England are all but through to the last 16 already. Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will qualify even if they lose 3-0 to Wales on Tuesday (although they do need to win to guarantee top spot in Group B).

Poland

The only team in the tournament to have played two games and kept clean sheets in both, Poland are closing in on their first World Cup last 16 appearance since 1986. A draw against Argentina – who must win to guarantee their own progression – will get Robert Lewandowski and co. there.