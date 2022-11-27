After a week off since their season opener, South Central boys got back into action on Tuesday night, getting a 67-58 win over Ramsey who came into the game with their best start to a season (3-2) in several years. The two teams would be gridlocked at 16-16 after one quarter of play before the Cougars would get out to a very slim one point lead over the Rams at halftime, 31-30. Ramsey would fall behind by just three points, as South Central pushed their one point lead out to a three-point lead, 46-43, heading into the fourth quarter. South Central’s Aidan Dodson would go on a tear in the quarter with his 15 points matching the Rams scoring in the period as South Central would outscore the Rams 21-15 in the quarter, and pushing forward for the 9-point win, 67-58. South Central moves to 2-0 on the season and will go back on the road to take on Patoka-Odin at Odin High School. Ramsey is now 3-3 on the season and they will play their second home game of the week when they host CHBC on Friday.

RAMSEY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO