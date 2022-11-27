Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Vandals Wrestlers open season with dual team win over Belleville West
The Vandals rolled to a win in dual team action to open their 2022-23 season. The Vandals defeated Belleville West, 54 to 21, in the opener at Vandalia on Tuesday. The Vandals did have forfeits at two spots, but still rolled to the season opening win. Next up for the Vandals will be the CM Tournament this weekend.
i70sports.com
CHBC Boys Basketball falls to Neoga
CHBC Boys Basketball falls in their NTC Opener on Tuesday, falling to Neoga 61 to 42. Neoga jumped out to a 19 to 4 lead after one quarter. The margin stayed at about the same spot throughout the game. CHBC falls to 1-4 on the season. They will be at Ramsey in E-I action on Friday.
i70sports.com
BSE Beats South Central in Girls NTC Matchup
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls have won their first National Trail Conference game of the season while South Central is still looking for their first conference won after the Bombers beat the Lady Cougars 46-31 on Monday night. BSE would jump out to a quick 11-0 lead before South Central would hit their first basket with 2:19 left in the first quarter and BSE would lead 14-5 at the end of the period. South Central would outscore BSE 13-10 in the second quarter to cut into the lead, but the Bombers would hold a 24-18 advantage at halftime. BSE outscored the Cougars 9-7 in the third quarter to push their lead out to 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bombers would go on a 13-6 run in the final 8 minutes to close out the 46-31 win. BSE is now 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in the NTC. The Bombers will play their second conference game of the week when they host Dieterich on Thursday. South Central drops to 2-3 on the season and are now 0-3 in the NTC. The Cougars will be back at home to host Webber on Thursday.
i70sports.com
South Central Boys Get By Ramsey, 67-58
After a week off since their season opener, South Central boys got back into action on Tuesday night, getting a 67-58 win over Ramsey who came into the game with their best start to a season (3-2) in several years. The two teams would be gridlocked at 16-16 after one quarter of play before the Cougars would get out to a very slim one point lead over the Rams at halftime, 31-30. Ramsey would fall behind by just three points, as South Central pushed their one point lead out to a three-point lead, 46-43, heading into the fourth quarter. South Central’s Aidan Dodson would go on a tear in the quarter with his 15 points matching the Rams scoring in the period as South Central would outscore the Rams 21-15 in the quarter, and pushing forward for the 9-point win, 67-58. South Central moves to 2-0 on the season and will go back on the road to take on Patoka-Odin at Odin High School. Ramsey is now 3-3 on the season and they will play their second home game of the week when they host CHBC on Friday.
i70sports.com
CHBC Drops Non-Conference Matchup to Pana
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City beefed up their non-conference schedule for this season adding several matchups with 2A schools with the first coming at home against Pana on Tuesday night, with CHBC falling 65-53. The two teams would pace each other for the first eight minutes of play, with the score tied up at 12-12 heading into the second quarter where the Panthers would just barely outscore CHBC 14-13 as the Bobcats trailed 26-25 at halftime. Pana would pull away by a slim margin in the third with a 21-15 run as CHBC would fall behind 47-40 heading into the fourth quarter. While the Bobcats would maintain their scoring pace, Pana would put in 18 points in the quarter to CHBC’s 13 to close out the 65-53 win. The Bobcats are now 5-2 on the season and after playing their first 7 games at home, they will go on the road for the first time as they travel to Martinsville on Thursday.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Wysinger Hits For 19 Points, Leads Three Kahok Players In Double Figures, But Columbia Rallies To Win Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic Title
MASCOUTAH - Jamorie Wysinger led three Collinsville players in double figures with 19 points, but Columbia rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 56-53 win over the Kahoks in the championship game of the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic tournament Saturday evening at the Mascoutah gym. The Eagles came back from...
i70sports.com
Ramsey Boys Suffer Second Loss of Season
The Ramsey boys basketball team suffered their second loss of the season on Monday night, dropping a close 43-39 decision to Sandoval on the road. The Rams got out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter, leaving a few points on the board, going 4-8 at the free throw line in the quarter. The Rams would improve on that number, going 6-8 from the line in the second quarter, but would only score two field goals in the second to find themselves down 23-22 at halftime. Sandoval would slightly widen their lead, outscoring Ramsey 12-9 in the third quarter as the Rams trailed 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter. The teams would pace each other in the fourth, each scoring 8 points as Ramsey could not close in on Sandoval enough to pull off a comeback as they fell 43-39. Ramsey is now 3-2 on the season. They will play their first home game of the season on Tuesday when they host South Central.
scoopswithdannymac.com
Bernie Bits: Mizzou Football, Brady Cook, Blues Flop Again, Bird Bytes On The Cardinals.
Cardinals … Blues … Mizzou football. ST. LOUIS BLUES: The Note didn’t have much to offer Monday night in losing to the Dallas Stars, 4-1, at Enterprise Center. They had only 44 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5, and only 38% of the scoring chances at 5-on-5 … that’s three losses in the last four games for St. Louis, which has settled into mediocrity with an 11-11 record on the season … only five shots in the third period for the home team? Where was the aggressiveness and desperation?
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
edglentoday.com
Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
wgel.com
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
Emergency crews responding to overturned tractor trailer
Emergency crews are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 38-year-old Erica Taylor of South Ruth in Irvington for obstructing ID, obstructing justice, and forgery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 21-year-old Zaccheus Dabney of Centralia for aggravated DUI/no driver’s license, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
edglentoday.com
63-Year-Old Man Dies In Fatal Crash On Illinois Route 127 At Illinois Route 143
BOND COUNTY - A 63-year-old Mulberry Grove male died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 127 at Illinois Route 143 in Bond County at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022. The man who died in the crash was identified by ISP as Robert L. Elmore. This is...
2 SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks
Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.
How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. St. Louis County...
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
wlds.com
Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line
The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
