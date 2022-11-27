Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Vandals Wrestlers open season with dual team win over Belleville West
The Vandals rolled to a win in dual team action to open their 2022-23 season. The Vandals defeated Belleville West, 54 to 21, in the opener at Vandalia on Tuesday. The Vandals did have forfeits at two spots, but still rolled to the season opening win. Next up for the Vandals will be the CM Tournament this weekend.
i70sports.com
CHBC Boys Basketball falls to Neoga
CHBC Boys Basketball falls in their NTC Opener on Tuesday, falling to Neoga 61 to 42. Neoga jumped out to a 19 to 4 lead after one quarter. The margin stayed at about the same spot throughout the game. CHBC falls to 1-4 on the season. They will be at Ramsey in E-I action on Friday.
i70sports.com
BSE Beats South Central in Girls NTC Matchup
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls have won their first National Trail Conference game of the season while South Central is still looking for their first conference won after the Bombers beat the Lady Cougars 46-31 on Monday night. BSE would jump out to a quick 11-0 lead before South Central would hit their first basket with 2:19 left in the first quarter and BSE would lead 14-5 at the end of the period. South Central would outscore BSE 13-10 in the second quarter to cut into the lead, but the Bombers would hold a 24-18 advantage at halftime. BSE outscored the Cougars 9-7 in the third quarter to push their lead out to 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bombers would go on a 13-6 run in the final 8 minutes to close out the 46-31 win. BSE is now 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in the NTC. The Bombers will play their second conference game of the week when they host Dieterich on Thursday. South Central drops to 2-3 on the season and are now 0-3 in the NTC. The Cougars will be back at home to host Webber on Thursday.
i70sports.com
South Central Boys Get By Ramsey, 67-58
After a week off since their season opener, South Central boys got back into action on Tuesday night, getting a 67-58 win over Ramsey who came into the game with their best start to a season (3-2) in several years. The two teams would be gridlocked at 16-16 after one quarter of play before the Cougars would get out to a very slim one point lead over the Rams at halftime, 31-30. Ramsey would fall behind by just three points, as South Central pushed their one point lead out to a three-point lead, 46-43, heading into the fourth quarter. South Central’s Aidan Dodson would go on a tear in the quarter with his 15 points matching the Rams scoring in the period as South Central would outscore the Rams 21-15 in the quarter, and pushing forward for the 9-point win, 67-58. South Central moves to 2-0 on the season and will go back on the road to take on Patoka-Odin at Odin High School. Ramsey is now 3-3 on the season and they will play their second home game of the week when they host CHBC on Friday.
i70sports.com
CHBC Drops Non-Conference Matchup to Pana
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City beefed up their non-conference schedule for this season adding several matchups with 2A schools with the first coming at home against Pana on Tuesday night, with CHBC falling 65-53. The two teams would pace each other for the first eight minutes of play, with the score tied up at 12-12 heading into the second quarter where the Panthers would just barely outscore CHBC 14-13 as the Bobcats trailed 26-25 at halftime. Pana would pull away by a slim margin in the third with a 21-15 run as CHBC would fall behind 47-40 heading into the fourth quarter. While the Bobcats would maintain their scoring pace, Pana would put in 18 points in the quarter to CHBC’s 13 to close out the 65-53 win. The Bobcats are now 5-2 on the season and after playing their first 7 games at home, they will go on the road for the first time as they travel to Martinsville on Thursday.
i70sports.com
Ramsey Boys Suffer Second Loss of Season
The Ramsey boys basketball team suffered their second loss of the season on Monday night, dropping a close 43-39 decision to Sandoval on the road. The Rams got out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter, leaving a few points on the board, going 4-8 at the free throw line in the quarter. The Rams would improve on that number, going 6-8 from the line in the second quarter, but would only score two field goals in the second to find themselves down 23-22 at halftime. Sandoval would slightly widen their lead, outscoring Ramsey 12-9 in the third quarter as the Rams trailed 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter. The teams would pace each other in the fourth, each scoring 8 points as Ramsey could not close in on Sandoval enough to pull off a comeback as they fell 43-39. Ramsey is now 3-2 on the season. They will play their first home game of the season on Tuesday when they host South Central.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 38-year-old Erica Taylor of South Ruth in Irvington for obstructing ID, obstructing justice, and forgery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 21-year-old Zaccheus Dabney of Centralia for aggravated DUI/no driver’s license, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wgel.com
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
wtyefm.com
Santa Train Headed this Way
(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
edglentoday.com
Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
WAND TV
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
edglentoday.com
63-Year-Old Man Dies In Fatal Crash On Illinois Route 127 At Illinois Route 143
BOND COUNTY - A 63-year-old Mulberry Grove male died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 127 at Illinois Route 143 in Bond County at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022. The man who died in the crash was identified by ISP as Robert L. Elmore. This is...
newschannel20.com
Woman suffered life-threatening injuries after head-on crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were hurt on Tuesday in a head-on collision in Decatur. According to Decatur police who were called to the scene around 5:24 p.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Lake Shore Drive approaching Silas Street, and an SUV was stopped on Lake Shore Drive facing eastbound in the left-hand driving lane waiting to make a left turn on to Silas Street.
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
wevv.com
Death investigation underway in Wabash County
A death investigation is being conducted in the village of Bellmont, Illinois. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a home on Hackberry Street in Bellmont on Monday to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man. The sheriff's office says the county coroner was contacted and...
wgel.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)
Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
wlds.com
Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line
The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
