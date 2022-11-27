Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
CHBC Boys Basketball falls to Neoga
CHBC Boys Basketball falls in their NTC Opener on Tuesday, falling to Neoga 61 to 42. Neoga jumped out to a 19 to 4 lead after one quarter. The margin stayed at about the same spot throughout the game. CHBC falls to 1-4 on the season. They will be at Ramsey in E-I action on Friday.
i70sports.com
Vandals Wrestlers open season with dual team win over Belleville West
The Vandals rolled to a win in dual team action to open their 2022-23 season. The Vandals defeated Belleville West, 54 to 21, in the opener at Vandalia on Tuesday. The Vandals did have forfeits at two spots, but still rolled to the season opening win. Next up for the Vandals will be the CM Tournament this weekend.
i70sports.com
South Central Boys Get By Ramsey, 67-58
After a week off since their season opener, South Central boys got back into action on Tuesday night, getting a 67-58 win over Ramsey who came into the game with their best start to a season (3-2) in several years. The two teams would be gridlocked at 16-16 after one quarter of play before the Cougars would get out to a very slim one point lead over the Rams at halftime, 31-30. Ramsey would fall behind by just three points, as South Central pushed their one point lead out to a three-point lead, 46-43, heading into the fourth quarter. South Central’s Aidan Dodson would go on a tear in the quarter with his 15 points matching the Rams scoring in the period as South Central would outscore the Rams 21-15 in the quarter, and pushing forward for the 9-point win, 67-58. South Central moves to 2-0 on the season and will go back on the road to take on Patoka-Odin at Odin High School. Ramsey is now 3-3 on the season and they will play their second home game of the week when they host CHBC on Friday.
i70sports.com
BSE Beats South Central in Girls NTC Matchup
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls have won their first National Trail Conference game of the season while South Central is still looking for their first conference won after the Bombers beat the Lady Cougars 46-31 on Monday night. BSE would jump out to a quick 11-0 lead before South Central would hit their first basket with 2:19 left in the first quarter and BSE would lead 14-5 at the end of the period. South Central would outscore BSE 13-10 in the second quarter to cut into the lead, but the Bombers would hold a 24-18 advantage at halftime. BSE outscored the Cougars 9-7 in the third quarter to push their lead out to 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bombers would go on a 13-6 run in the final 8 minutes to close out the 46-31 win. BSE is now 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in the NTC. The Bombers will play their second conference game of the week when they host Dieterich on Thursday. South Central drops to 2-3 on the season and are now 0-3 in the NTC. The Cougars will be back at home to host Webber on Thursday.
i70sports.com
CHBC Drops Non-Conference Matchup to Pana
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City beefed up their non-conference schedule for this season adding several matchups with 2A schools with the first coming at home against Pana on Tuesday night, with CHBC falling 65-53. The two teams would pace each other for the first eight minutes of play, with the score tied up at 12-12 heading into the second quarter where the Panthers would just barely outscore CHBC 14-13 as the Bobcats trailed 26-25 at halftime. Pana would pull away by a slim margin in the third with a 21-15 run as CHBC would fall behind 47-40 heading into the fourth quarter. While the Bobcats would maintain their scoring pace, Pana would put in 18 points in the quarter to CHBC’s 13 to close out the 65-53 win. The Bobcats are now 5-2 on the season and after playing their first 7 games at home, they will go on the road for the first time as they travel to Martinsville on Thursday.
i70sports.com
Ramsey Boys Suffer Second Loss of Season
The Ramsey boys basketball team suffered their second loss of the season on Monday night, dropping a close 43-39 decision to Sandoval on the road. The Rams got out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter, leaving a few points on the board, going 4-8 at the free throw line in the quarter. The Rams would improve on that number, going 6-8 from the line in the second quarter, but would only score two field goals in the second to find themselves down 23-22 at halftime. Sandoval would slightly widen their lead, outscoring Ramsey 12-9 in the third quarter as the Rams trailed 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter. The teams would pace each other in the fourth, each scoring 8 points as Ramsey could not close in on Sandoval enough to pull off a comeback as they fell 43-39. Ramsey is now 3-2 on the season. They will play their first home game of the season on Tuesday when they host South Central.
i70sports.com
Vandals Wrestling opens their varsity season tonight at home versus Belleville West
The Vandals Wrestlers will officially open their varsity season tonight. The Vandals start at home tonight with dual team action versus Belleville West in their annual opener. The home match is scheduled to get underway at 6 pm this evening. We’ll have the broadcast of tonight’s dual team match on 107.1 FM WKRV, available streaming at www.vandaliaradio.com and on the Vandalia Radio App.
WAND TV
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
WAND TV
Eastbound lanes on Mound Road closed due to crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Eastbound lanes on Mound Road in Decatur have been closed due to a crash near Colin Court. Police, Fire, and Ambulance are all on the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with...
edglentoday.com
63-Year-Old Man Dies In Fatal Crash On Illinois Route 127 At Illinois Route 143
BOND COUNTY - A 63-year-old Mulberry Grove male died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 127 at Illinois Route 143 in Bond County at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022. The man who died in the crash was identified by ISP as Robert L. Elmore. This is...
WAND TV
Decatur police investigate separate shootings, stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigation multiple shootings and a stabbing that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend. According to Decatur police, at 2:27 a.m they responded to a 34-year-old man who was stabbed 3 times. Police said the man was walking home from a bar when he got jumped, then stabbed.
WAND TV
Early morning house fire under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the...
Effingham Radio
Charleston Woman Arrested For Burglary
The following information comes from the Charleston Police Facebook Page:. Jessica L. Steeples of Charleston was arrested for burglary of personal items, cash, and bank cards. Charleston Officers responded to the 2500 block of Woodlawn Drive for a report of a burglary where the victims claimed loss of cash, jewelry, medications, and bank cards. Charleston Investigators analyzed witness statements and search warrants in obtaining reasonable grounds to believe Steeples was responsible for the crime.
WAND TV
Woman left with life-threatening injuries after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was shot, according to police. Decatur Police said on Saturday at 5:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old woman shot....
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted in CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
KMOV
Fenton man kidnapped woman, drove around with her and children while he delivered food: Police
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Fenton man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two children. Jaquan K. Banks, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Collinsville, Illinois on Saturday at gunpoint. The suspect then allegedly drove the woman to Berkeley and assaulted her. Banks...
wmay.com
Coles County Man Headed To Prison For Tax Fraud
A Coles County businessman has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors say 53-year-old Jay Edward Fisher deducted Social Security and Medicare taxes from the paychecks of employees at his Mattoon insurance agency, but failed to turn that money over to the government. Instead, he moved that money into personal accounts. Fisher also failed to file his own taxes during those years.
